Randall King Issues Fans a TikTonk Challenge

Randall King has announced his first-ever TikTonk Challenge, which will give one lucky person a sweet SWAG package complete with concert tickets and meet and greet passes from King.

Get our free mobile app

To enter here's what you do: 1. Post a cover of a Randall King song. 2. Post and tag Randall on TikTok using the hashtags #RandallKing & #TikTonk. 3. Be sure to get it uploaded by this Saturday February, 27th.

In December Randall King released a deeply personal new EP,

Leanna.

Randall King is on a rocket ship. Back in June the country crooner opened that cross-country show for Garth Brooks at drive-in theaters throughout the US. You know which one I'm talking about, right? Yeah, that one that set a record for the largest outdoor live musical event in US history. Over 350,000 people across the US attended that one.

Want more Randall King? You can listen to our recent conversation on my podcast, just search for “Buddy Logan's Aircheck" wherever you listen to podcasts at. Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! app on ANDROID or IOS to continuously stream the best music in the world, without commercial interruption.