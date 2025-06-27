(Richardson, Texas) Everyone has heard the saying, “Everything’s Bigger in Texas.” While the saying is used often, we have another reason to say it as the largest nail salon in the world just recently opened in the Lone Star State.

How Big Is the World's Largest Nail Salon?

According to the family that just opened the new world’s largest nail salon, the former record holder was also in Texas. Before this new salon, the largest nail salon was located in Houston, Texas and was approximately 10,000 square feet.

This new nail salon is 13,000 square feet and the Ton family who has worked hard to create the salon is proud that it will hold the new record.

What is the Name and Where is This New Salon Located?

The new largest nail salon in the world is just over two hours from us here in East Texas, located in Richardson, Texas. The name of the salon is Nail Love, and because they broke the record of being the biggest, the salon is also gaining lots of popularity on social media.

New Technology Setting This Salon Apart

While there are thousands of nail salons all over Texas, the new Nail Love location is going to have some cool new features. They have a beautiful set up and decor, but they also have robots working there. Yes, they have robots that will serve drinks to customers to enhance their experience.

@dallas_discovered Nail Love Free Boba & Homemade Cookies Floral Walls & Fun Photo Spots ️ 13,000 sq ft of Bright, Open Space Private party room - perfect for birthdays, showers, or girls’ nights ️ A super cute claw machine with fun prizes A Family-Owned Business with a Heart for People 1300 E Belt Line Rd, Richardson ♬ Summer Feelings (feat. Charlie Puth) - Lennon Stella

But the Ton family who owns the business wants to make sure that while they have a huge salon, they want the big place to feel like home.

