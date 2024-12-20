The Nine Worst Places To Live In Texas Now… Supposedly

From Houston, TX to El Paso, TX, there are so many great places to settle down and raise a family in Texas. But like Poison sang to us "every rose has its thorn," and these are apparently Texas' top 20 thorns.

There are so many variables that go into a place being labeled the "worst" or the "best." The folks who compiled this list based their claims on things that every town or city deals with.

The Lone Star State is a popular place to call home. We've got the numbers to back up our well placed sense of pride. It's the second-largest state in the U.S. by area, spanning over 261,797 square miles and by population too -- just over 28.7 million people call Texas home.

And while there is an abundance of great and safe communities in here, with all these millions of people you know we're going to have our share of bad eggs.

The Worst Places to Live in Texas... Still Aren't California

"Bad eggs," in this case things include crime rate, or vicinity to crime; some towns may be close to worse neighborhoods or adjacent cities. Also, the rate of natural disasters is accounted for.

For instance hurricanes are not something that'd land on the "pro" side of most of our pro/con lists. Flooding, too, would likely fall on the con side for most of us.

To help you know the places you may want to avoid, or for something to throw in the face of your cousin who lives in Lubbock (no offense, I love Lubbock), here are The 20 Worst Places to Live in Texas: