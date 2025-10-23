(KNUE-FM) Texas is beautiful, but one thing to watch out for is snakes. Of course, there are ups and downs to everything in life. And seeing as how I have never really been a big fan of snakes, I would say that seeing snakes in Texas is one of my least favorite things.

We all know there are snakes in Texas, quite a few of them, but there are only a few that you need to worry about and try to avoid at all costs.

Snakes You’ll Commonly See in Texas

With so many different types of snakes that can be found in Texas you need to know which ones are helpful and which ones can cause real damage to you and your family members. That’s why I want to let you know about the venomous snakes, so you can avoid them and keep your family safe.

Helpful Slithering: Which Snakes Could Help or Harm in Texas? Not all snakes are bad. Some Texas snakes actually do a lot to help humans out, even if we don't always see or appreciate it. Then again, some snakes can do a lot of harm. Here's a quick rundown. Gallery Credit: Tommy Paradise, Townsquare Media

Which Texas Snakes Are Venomous?

I’m still a firm believer that all snakes should be avoided. But pay extra attention to these snakes, trust me, you don’t want them anywhere near you. Over the past few years, I’ve come to the realization that not all snakes are horrible and terrible.

How to Stay Safe Around Snakes in Texas

While I might not like them and I would prefer not to see them, I do realize that they eliminate lots of other little creatures that could be near my house. So, now I have a healthy respect for them.

They do their thing, and I will try to avoid them and will leave them alone. It’s been working out great.