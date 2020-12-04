Would You Get COVID Vaccine for a $1500 Check?

About half of Americans are skeptical about getting the COVID vaccine when it's available. That has experts looking at ways to get more people to agree to be vaccinated so we get beyond this public health crisis.

Former Congressman and presidential candidate John Delaney says the nation should consider another $1,500 stimulus checks for everyone who gets the vaccine.

The FDA is expected to approve the first vaccine for use in our country. Approval for others will likely follow suit.

Pfizer and Moderna have applied with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for an emergency use for their COVID vaccines. Once the FDA ok's the vaccine, distribution across the nation will begin. Health care workers and nursing home residents will be at the front of the line along with EMS personnel.

But the vaccine is not expected to be ready for the general public until late February or March. But 42% of Americans say they don't feel safe getting the vaccine yet. They have concerns about the fast track used to get this vaccine to the public.

But if you were paid $1500 dollars to get the shot, would that change your mind?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Delaney told CNBC “We have to create, in my judgment, an incentive for people to really accelerate their thinking about taking the vaccine,”

But the Delaney plan could cost our nation $380 billion dollars and so far, there's been no movement by Congress to ok such an idea. But many experts do agree that this pandemic will end much quicker based on how many Americans get the vaccine.