Wow! Take a Look Inside This Massive 78-acre Ranch in Troup!

[Update: looks like someone has snagged this one--it's pending.]

There's a reason so many people from around the country are moving to East Texas--it's gorgeous, of course.

But also, compared to other areas around the U.S., it's relatively affordable to own stunning properties like this one. Then again at 1.4 million, that's still quite a big chunk of change for most of us. But we're talking about one heck of a place...

This gorgeous property in Troup, Fossil Creek Ranch, is a perfect example. A working cutting horse ranch, this places has more than 78 acres of stunning East Texas real estate including a beautifully renovated homestead, an 80 x 50 custom barn with 5 stalls and a washing area for horses, a pool, and plenty of room for growth!

Homes & Properties Realty, Inc.

And speaking of horses--there are SIX fenced pastures as well as a working arena!

I can see why it's been referred to as a "little Yellowstone." Once you see the photos, I think you'll agree. Having a place like this would be akin to having your own state park.

And that includes wildlife--you can see Buffalo and Longhorns from the patios of both the barn and homestead (cuz they both have their own covered patios.)

Homes & Properties Realty, Inc.

Get our free mobile app

This Cherokee County over 2,700 sq ft home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. It was built in 1983, but as aforementioned has been lovingly remodeled. You can tell this home has been much loved. Upon arriving at the home, you'll notice the gorgeous White Oak fencing that was specially ordered from North Dakota.

Did I mention there are also income possibilities with this property? Specifically boar or deer hunting opportunities. And the owners have contracted with a wildlife conservation program that will provide 4 years of generated income.

Nice--that could help offset the 1.4 million price. Seriously, though--a gorgeous property. Let's take a closer look inside and around Fossil Creek Ranch:

Look at This Gorgeous 78-acre Ranch in Troup, TX--"Little Yellowstone" See why it's called "little Yellowstone." This place would be akin to having your own state park--lovely home, custom barn, wildlife, income opps.

LOOK INSIDE: Waterfront Getaway in Tool, TX If you need a AirBnB or just want to get out of town for a summer weekend, this may be just the place in Tool, TX.

LOOK INSIDE: Red Sands Ranch For Your Next Texas Getaway

These Are the 5 Most Affordable Homes in Tyler If you're looking to purchase a home in Tyler and don't have much money to make it happen. Here are the five least expensive homes in Tyler right now: