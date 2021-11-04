Rip Wheeler is one of the most riveting and popular characters on Yellowstone, and actor Cole Hauser has become the object of a great deal of female attention as a result. In an interview with Taste of Country in the runup to the show's much-anticipated Season 4, Hauser shares why he thinks women respond so forcefully to his character.

Rip Wheeler has been one of the mainstays of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch since Yellowstone launched in 2018. His dark childhood led him to the ranch, where he developed not only a bond of fierce loyalty to Dutton patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), but also a longterm on-again, off-again romance with his John's daughter, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly).

Rip serves as the ranch foreman, a role that often entails skirting — if not obliterating — traditional views of ethics, morals and the law as he also serves as the Duttons' unofficial enforcer. His brooding intensity and dark good looks drive the show's female fans to rave about him online, and Hauser says that's because they can see past Rip's darkness to his core qualities.

"I mean, s--t, there's a lot of 'em," he says of Rip's attractive qualities. "I would say loyalty. honor, love — those three alone, I think most women are looking for in a relationship with a man. I think the kind of passion that he has for Beth, and the way he loves her, which is unequivocal."

"I think the way that he expresses his emotion, the friendship that he's expressed, the loyalty to the family," Hauser muses. "I think all of those things."

It's not just women who react to the character of Rip, Hauser adds.

"I think it's men, as well," he states. "The response I've gotten [from] both sides for this character has been pretty wild."

Yellowstone's Season 3 finale ended in multiple cliffhangers as the Duttons came under concerted attack on multiple sides; John Dutton was shot and fell to the ground, while Beth Dutton appeared to have been blown up by a package bomb sent to her office. Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) came under fire as gunmen burst into his office and opened up on him, leaving the fates of three of the most important characters uncertain going into Season 4.

Hauser is set to return as Wheeler in Season 4, and trailers released ahead of the season promise that the Duttons' revenge against whatever parties wronged them will be terrible. Rip is likely to serve as the agent of whatever fury is about to be unleashed, and Hauser hinted at violence to come in a trailer released ahead of the new season, stating, "Everybody's gonna get f--ked up."

Yellowstone's success has launched two upcoming spinoffs. Yellowstone: 666 has been announced, with very little information available so far. Country music fans are likely to be interested in 1883, which stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, the great-grandparents of John Dutton.

1883 follows their family as they journey West on an arduous trip from Texas to Montana, where they will end up establishing the ranch that serves as the setting for the original show. The show also stars Sam Elliott, and Billy Bob Thornton will appear in a guest role.

The Paramount Network has announced that 1883 will premiere on Dec. 19, while Yellowstone Season 4 will air on the Paramount Network and Paramount+ beginning Nov. 7. Subscribe to the streaming service to make sure you don't miss out.

