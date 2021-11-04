NFL Week 9 Could be Full of Upsets and Surprises Just like Week 8

Week 8 in the NFL left a lot of folks in disbelief. The Jets actually won. Tom Brady lost on a pick 6. The Patriots got a huge play from their defense to win against the hot Chargers. The Cowboys won an ugly game with Dak on the sideline. While the surprises won't be as big as last Sunday, there will be one or two this weekend.

The big surprise of the week was the announcement of Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, testing positive for COVID-19. He will obviously not play this Sunday when the Packers visit GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. If Aaron was playing, I would have given the win to the Packers. Without Aaron, it's hard to tell how well the Packers offense will perform with Jordan Love making his first start. The Chiefs added some defensive help in a trade with Pittsburg for linebacker Melvin Ingram III. This should help the Chiefs defense and I believe will help them to a very close 24-23 Kansas City win.

What could have been a premier game for Sunday night football has lost a bit of it's luster. The Tennessee Titans are in Los Angeles to take on the Rams. Tennessee got the very bad news of losing Derrick Henry for the season with a foot injury. They signed Palestine Wildcat, Adrian Peterson, to help out but it's going to be a rough haul for the rest of the year without Henry. His running is the foundation of the offense's success. Without him, it's going to be hard for quarterback Ryan Tannehill and his receivers (as talented as they are) to find any open areas with the running threat gone. As for the Rams, they have proven they are ready to make a run for the Super Bowl with the acquisition of Von Miller from the Broncos. This will only fortify their defense and help the Rams to a big win, 44-21, over the Titans.

Here are the rest of my Week 9 picks:

Thursday, November 4

Jets at Colts - Colts

Sunday, November 7

Browns at Bengals - Bengals

Broncos at Cowboys - Cowboys

Texans at Dolphins - Texans - Upset of the Week

- Upset of the Week Falcons at Saints - Saints

Raiders at Giants - Raiders

Patriots at Panthers - Patriots

Bills at Jaguars - Bills

Vikings at Ravens - Ravens

Chargers at Eagles - Chargers

Packers at Chiefs - Chiefs

Cardinals at 49ers - Cardinals

Titans at Rams - Rams

Monday, November 8

Bears at Steelers - Steelers

Bye: Lions, Seahawks, Buccaneers, Washington

Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.

