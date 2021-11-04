East Texas High School Football Schedule for Week 11
Lindale beat Kilgore twice last season, but can they do it again? The two teams will meet in Lindale this weekend, with the district championship on the line.
The high school football season is winding down, and this will be a huge weekend for teams trying to make the playoffs and jockeying for the best seeds. District championships will be decided too, and one of the biggest games will be in Lindale.
Kilgore and Lindale are both undefeated in district play this season. Lindale is 6-3 overall, with losses to three ranked teams, and Kilgore's only blemish on its 8-1 record came in September against Pine Tree. The winner of Friday night's game will be the district champ and will have the #1 seed in the playoffs. The loser will get the #2 seed and would have to travel to the #1 seed to meet again if both teams advance in the playoffs.
The playoffs start in mid-November, and the state champs will be crowned right before Christmas.
Palestine, Gladewater, Elkhart, Edgewood, Ore City, San Augustine, Tenaha, Groveton, Big Sandy, Alto, Troup, Hemphill, Union Hill, and Bullard have byes this week
Thursday, November 4th
Sulphur Springs at North Forney
Friday, November 5th
6A
Mesquite vs Tyler Legacy at Tyler Rose Stadium
5A
Jacksonville at Mount Pleasant
Lufkin at Waller
Marshall at Nacogdoches
Pine Tree at Hallsville
Texas High at Whitehouse
Tyler at Longview
4A
Brownsboro at Van
Canton at Mexia
Center at Rusk
Chapel Hill at Henderson
Gilmer at Pleasant Grove
Huffman Hargrave at Livingston
Kilgore at Lindale
Liberty-Eylau at Pittsburg
Mabank at Athens
Madisonville at Jasper
Shepherd at Carthage
Spring Hill at North Lamar
Wills Point at Caddo Mills
3A
Anahuac at Woodville
Arp at Grand Saline
Atlanta at Jefferson
Buna at Kirbyville
Commerce at Mineola
Corrigan at Newton
Crockett at Trinity
Daingerfield at Paris Chisum
Diboll at Coldspring-Oakhurst
Emory Rains at Bonham
Fairfield at Malakoff
Howe at Mount Vernon
Hughes Springs at Elysian Fields
New Boston at White Oak
Palestine Westwood at Huntington
Pottsboro at Winnsboro
Queen City at Harleton
Redwater at Paul Pewitt
Tatum at Sabine
Teague at Eustace
Waskom at New Diana
West Rusk at Quitman
Winona at Harmony
2A
Alba Golden at Como-Pickton
Carlisle at Linden-Kildare
Colmesneil at Cushing
Frankston at Beckville
Hawkins at Union Grove
Joaquin at Garrison
Kerens at Cayuga
Lovelady at Overton
Shelbyville at Timpson
West Sabine at Mount Enterprise
Apple Springs at Chester
Leverett’s Chapel at Fruitvale
Good luck everybody!