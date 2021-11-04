Lindale beat Kilgore twice last season, but can they do it again? The two teams will meet in Lindale this weekend, with the district championship on the line.

The high school football season is winding down, and this will be a huge weekend for teams trying to make the playoffs and jockeying for the best seeds. District championships will be decided too, and one of the biggest games will be in Lindale.

Kilgore and Lindale are both undefeated in district play this season. Lindale is 6-3 overall, with losses to three ranked teams, and Kilgore's only blemish on its 8-1 record came in September against Pine Tree. The winner of Friday night's game will be the district champ and will have the #1 seed in the playoffs. The loser will get the #2 seed and would have to travel to the #1 seed to meet again if both teams advance in the playoffs.

The playoffs start in mid-November, and the state champs will be crowned right before Christmas.

Palestine, Gladewater, Elkhart, Edgewood, Ore City, San Augustine, Tenaha, Groveton, Big Sandy, Alto, Troup, Hemphill, Union Hill, and Bullard have byes this week

East Texas High School Football Schedule for Week 11

Thursday, November 4th

Sulphur Springs at North Forney

Friday, November 5th

6A

Mesquite vs Tyler Legacy at Tyler Rose Stadium

5A

Jacksonville at Mount Pleasant

Lufkin at Waller

Marshall at Nacogdoches

Pine Tree at Hallsville

Texas High at Whitehouse

Tyler at Longview

4A

Brownsboro at Van

Canton at Mexia

Center at Rusk

Chapel Hill at Henderson

Gilmer at Pleasant Grove

Huffman Hargrave at Livingston

Kilgore at Lindale

Liberty-Eylau at Pittsburg

Mabank at Athens

Madisonville at Jasper

Shepherd at Carthage

Spring Hill at North Lamar

Wills Point at Caddo Mills

3A

Anahuac at Woodville

Arp at Grand Saline

Atlanta at Jefferson

Buna at Kirbyville

Commerce at Mineola

Corrigan at Newton

Crockett at Trinity

Daingerfield at Paris Chisum

Diboll at Coldspring-Oakhurst

Emory Rains at Bonham

Fairfield at Malakoff

Howe at Mount Vernon

Hughes Springs at Elysian Fields

New Boston at White Oak

Palestine Westwood at Huntington

Pottsboro at Winnsboro

Queen City at Harleton

Redwater at Paul Pewitt

Tatum at Sabine

Teague at Eustace

Waskom at New Diana

West Rusk at Quitman

Winona at Harmony

2A

Alba Golden at Como-Pickton

Carlisle at Linden-Kildare

Colmesneil at Cushing

Frankston at Beckville

Hawkins at Union Grove

Joaquin at Garrison

Kerens at Cayuga

Lovelady at Overton

Shelbyville at Timpson

West Sabine at Mount Enterprise

1A

Apple Springs at Chester

Leverett’s Chapel at Fruitvale

Good luck everybody!