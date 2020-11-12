You Need To Pump The Brakes…It’s Not Christmas Yet

It's mid-November. Technically, we haven't even made it to mid-November yet. With that being said, there's something we need to discuss. It's very important to get this message across before we go any further. And that message is...

IT'S NOT CHRISTMAS YET.

I was driving down the road the other day and I saw several houses that had already been decked out in Christmas stuff. There were all different kinds of lights, inflatable Christmas decorations, wreaths and more. Geez, Halloween was only two weeks ago!

And, lots of people are forgetting that there's still another BIG holiday between now and Christmas. I'm talking about Thanksgiving. Yes, the one that's going to take place on the fourth Thursday of November, just like it does every year. This year, it's going to be on November 26th, just in case you need to write it down now.

Christmas is still more than a month away. So, even if you've gotten the Christmas decorations out of the attic, or shed, or wherever...pump your brakes. Give it a chance to get a bit closer before you go crazy with the decorations and Christmas cheer. I know that 2020 has been rough, and the faster we get to Christmas, the faster the year will be over. However, don't rush it. And, don't skip over Thanksgiving.

So, that's my soapbox for today. Pump the brakes. It's not Christmas yet. Hold off on hanging those lights. Please.