You Won’t Win $1 Billion in Mega Millions and Here’s Why

I'm not a consistent lottery player. I don't buy scratch tickets, or have a dossier of lottery materials like some people do. Seriously, you've seen them...they have a folder and dozens of pre-filled out play slips that are carefully encased in a laminate, knowing that someday...the $100 bi-weekly investment they make is going to pay off. When, ultimately, it's usually someone who plays on a whim when the jackpot gets stratospheric who wins the big prizes. So, no. I wouldn't recommend the Lottery 401K retirement plan.

As we speak, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $1 BILLION dollars. That's Billion with a "B". So, as usual, people begin to fantasize about what they would do when they win the $1,000,000,000. Want to know what'll REALLY happen?

YOU'RE NOT GOING TO GET $1 BILLION DOLLARS.

Sorry to tell you, but even if you do win the jackpot tonight, you're not getting a Billion. According to USAMega.com (a site that we cannot access here at work, damn firewall), in Texas, here is the harsh financial reality.

Sure doesn't look like $1 billion, does it?

Here's how this works.

The estimated cash value is $739,600,000. Not bad, eh? However, even though Texas has no income tax on lottery winnings, the Federales do. To the tune of 37%. So, if you do the lump sum payout, you'll only receive a little over $450 Million. Quite a difference from $1Billion. If you're not the type of person who absolutely needs $450 Million up front (and who DOESN'T?), then you may want to go for the 30 year payment plan.

But I can hear you now:

"THAT'S MY MONEY! I NEED IT ALL NOW! I WANT TO BUY VENEZUELA! AND I DON'T PLAN ON LIVING THAT LONG!!!"

Uhhh, okay. Maybe you have $400 Million in gambling debts that need to be paid. Fine, Michael Jordan. However, if you take the 30-year annuity, it goes something like this:

Your first payment would be $9.5 Million, and your last would be almost $40 Million, nd the total is over $630 Million...AFTER TAXES.

So, if you took the lump sum, you'd actually LOSE $180 MILLION dollars. All because you want ALL the money now. Like you'd be able to spend it all, anyway. Personally, i think of it as MY $180 Million, and you can't have it.

Unless you wanted to buy $20% of the Dallas Cowboys. $450 Million might cover that. At least you'd get good seats for the games.

Either way, it doesn't matter, because I'm going to win. Deal with it.

