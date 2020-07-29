Young Mother Hit, Killed On Interstate While On Facebook Live

Before we get in to this story, I want to clear a few things up. This didn't happen in Tyler, Texas - or East Texas for that matter. However, I'm choosing to share this story simply because it broke my heart. A young mother of 2, front line worker during the COVID-19 pandemic, and a seemingly happy and supportive friend gone in an instant in front of her family and friends. If you're still with me, here's what happened.

Police in Jackson, Mississippi are still trying to piece together the events that took place last night (Tuesday, July 28). 26-year-old Ashlee Sims turned on her Facebook live video and was riding in the passenger seat of a car on I-55 around 9 p.m. while singing and rapping along to music on the radio. About 6 minutes into the Facebook live, Sims can be seen holding her phone out of the window. Seconds later the phone falls on to the interstate.

This next part is what police are still trying to piece together. The group pulls the car over on the interstate so Sims can retrieve the phone. It's at this point that the Facebook live is still recording, and things then take a tragic turn. As Sims crosses the interstate, she is hit by a passing car.

Police say she died at the scene.

The Facebook live video is black, but you can hear screams in the background - along with a car horn.

This story shattered my heart. Sims leaves behind 2 young kids. I cannot fathom what this family is going through, and my heart is with them.

The crash is still under investigation.