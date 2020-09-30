Man, what a great opportunity for two combat veterans. Cody Cannon of Whiskey Myers has teamed up with Hookset Brothers Combat Recovery for a truly once in a lifetime opportunity for a couple of our great service members.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Whiskey Myers' Cody Cannon is ready to join you for an outdoorsmen weekend hunting whitetail and trophy bass fishing with our Heroes at Bridge Creek Outfitters November 20th - 22nd.

For a chance to win visit Hookset Brothers Combat Recovery Facebook and send message our team a short military bio / picture while deployed. Two winners will be selected on Veteran's Day weekend. For your conveniece we embedded the Facebook post below. Good luck!

And if you missed it, some big news for Whiskey Myers this month, as Saving Country Music first reported, two singles from Southern rockers were Certified Gold by the RIAA. “Ballad of a Southern Man” from their 2011 album Firewater, and "Stone" off of their 2016 release Mud were both certified Gold for reaching over 500,000 units in sales, downloads, and streaming equivalents.

In 2019, Whiskey Myers' released their self-titled and self-produced album, Whiskey Myers -- and knocked the world back on its butt. In one week the East Texas rockers raked in 42,000 equivalent album units moved, of that a remarkable 39,000 were in album sales. That's right, Whiskey Myers had the No. 1 album in the world on the Billboard Country Charts.

Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! ANDROID, or IOS app, and use it to continuously stream Whiskey Myers and all the best Texas and Red Dirt without commercials, 24/7. Be sure to give my new podcast a listen, Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, anywhere fine podcasts can be found.