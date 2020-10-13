Your Kids Will Love This: The Halloween Smoke Bomb [VIDEO]

Let's face it, this Halloween is shaping up to be unlike any other.

If you're a parent like me, you may be feeling a little anxious over this Halloween season. COVID-19 and the pandemic has effected every single one of us, and as parents, it's our job to make sure our little ones feel as comfortable and normal as possible.

Halloween will present an interesting obstacle for parents, from costume shopping and Trick-Or-Treating itself, this Halloween season will be very different.

However, if you're like me, I know you're actively looking for ways to keep it spooky and safe for your kiddos this Halloween season. Of course, all of us look forward to carving pumpkins with our babies every year, and COVI-19 can't take that away from us.

This year, it might be time to try something new and fun, something that your kids will always remember. Thanks to YouTube, I have found just the thing! Allow me to introduce you to the Halloween Smoke Bomb!

It's a new take on the classic tradition of carving pumpkins! It's a DIY project and all you need are four things to get the job done.

Smoke grenades

Carving pumpkin

Carving tools

Camera (for the photos)

From there, simply follow these seven steps to create a new, fun tradition that your kids will thoroughly enjoy! Also, you can find a video of these Halloween Smoke Bombs in action below!