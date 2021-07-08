You’re Not Crazy, Texas Gas Prices are at Their Highest Since ’14
Gas prices are on the rise, in fact they are now at their highest here in Texas since the middle of Obama's final term in 2014. Right now the average price for regular unleaded fuel is $2.81 across Texas, and $2.88 in Smith and Gregg Counties, this according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
“The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded on average in the Lone Star State has increased by nearly 45% since the start of the year due to increased demand and higher crude oil prices as more people are traveling for leisure and business,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a press release. “Market analysts anticipate this upward trend could continue through the summer.”
Did you do any travelling over our long Independence Weekend? Well, you weren't alone. A surge in gas prices was expected after a Fourth of July weekend where there were a record number of travelers across The Lone Star State. Over 3 million Texans were expected to travel by car last weekend, which according to AAA Texas travel forecast data was the highest ever.
You can take some solace knowing that, as is normal, gas prices are still notably lower here in Texas than in other parts of the country. But as we head into August, be advised, AAA is anticipating gas prices to rise anywhere from 20-30 cents more as we wind down summer vacation, and get into those dreaded dog days of summer.
If you're doing any travel soon and are curious what the price of gas is where you're heading, check out this useful AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch map.