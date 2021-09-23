It’s Zombie Huntin’ Time, The Undead Are Invading Gilmer This October

Ok, so I may've given up on AMC's "The Walking Dead" about seven seasons ago, but I'm all about this: killin' zombies. Right? This looks like a great night of world-saving, undead-killing fun right here in East Texas.

Just in time for Halloween, ETX Zombie Hunt is giving all of us a chance to defend our livelihood, ourselves, our family, and friends against a zombie army hellbent on taking over Gilmer. And you know what's next right, after Gilmer? It's the world. That's how it works.

This is definitely what Brad Pitt felt like in the '13 zombie thriller "World War Z." This is your chance to open fire (with paintball guns) and protect East Texas. ETX Zombie Hunt is encouraging everyone to book your chance to take theses walking dead down. As they point out, it's well known that zombies have the rage, but ONLY you have (paintball) guns and brains, the latter is what they hope to eat.

Our game plan is to go in and get them before they ABSOLUTELY RUIN ETX! Our custom military trucks and trailers allow YOU join our cause and stop the evil Zombies. Occupants will embark on a 25 min ride and shoot the Zombies in an attempt to SAVE Humanity once AND FOR ALL!

According to their website a ticket includes: a 25 min ride in a military vehicle, a paintball gun, 150 rounds of glow in the dark ammo, and your own zombie guide to take you on your mission.

You can visit their website for more information, or call them directly for info and group discounts: 903-680-9125.

Check Out These 10 Horrifying Ghost Legends From Texas Here comes 10 ghost legends from the state of Texas: