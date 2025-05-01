(Longview, Texas) - We are getting ready to kick off our summer adventures. We'll need some extra cash in the bank to accomplish that. That's where a visit to a local Texas Lottery retailer may come in handy.

Scratch off tickets can be a fun waste of time for 10 minutes or so. Sure, you may just lose that $20 you dropped but it sure is nice when you get a winning scratch, even if you just get your money back. There are 10 new tickets that have been released over the last two months you should be playing.

Having some extra money to blow isn't as much of a luxury as it once was. Our wallets are tight right now. But for those times that we need to blow off some steam, a $5 or $10 or even a $50 Texas Lottery scratch off ticket may be fun to play.

In March and in April, there were several new games released. Their lowest jackpots are at $30,000 but go as high as $5 million. That would certainly be nice to scratch off.

These new tickets range in price from $2 a ticket all the way up to $50 a ticket. All 10 have their own unique play style and fun look. They'll all be fun to play for sure.

Check them out below and good luck as we scratch off a hopeful big win.

