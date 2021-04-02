101.5 KNUE Playlist – April 2021 Top Songs

Chris Stapleton tops the 101.5 KNUE playlist for the month of April with 'Starting Over'. Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Tenille Arts and Parmalee round out the top five.

101.5 KNUE Playlist - April 2021 1. Chris Stapleton - Starting Over Starting Over

2. Luke Bryan - Down To One Born Here Live Here Die Here

3. Thomas Rhett - What's Your Country Song Country Again (Side A)

4. Tenille Arts - Somebody Like That Love, Heartbreak, & Everything in Between

5. Parmalee [+] Blanco Brown - Just The Way Just the Way - Single

6. Brett Young - Lady Lady - Single

7. Florida Georgia Line - Long Live Life Rolls On (Deluxe)

8. Darius Rucker - Beers And Sunshine Beers and Sunshine - Single

9. Rascal Flatts - How They Remember You How They Remember You

10. Eric Church - Hell Of A View Hell of a View - Single

11. Dierks Bentley - Gone Gone - Single

12. Dustin Lynch - Momma's House Tullahoma

13. Gabby Barrett - The Good Ones Goldmine

14. Tim McGraw - Undivided Undivided - Single

15. Sam Hunt - Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90s SOUTHSIDE

16. Blake Shelton - Minimum Wage Minimum Wage - Single

17. Jordan Davis - Almost Maybes Jordan Davis - EP

18. Dan + Shay - Glad You Exist Glad You Exist - Single

19. Keith Urban [+] Pink - One Too Many THE SPEED OF NOW Part 1

20. Chris Young - Famous Friends Famous Friends - Single

21. Miranda Lambert - Settling Down Wildcard

22. Justin Moore - We Didn't Have Much Straight Outta The Country

23. Garth Brooks [+] Trisha Yearwood - Shallow Shallow (The Duet with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood) - Single

24. Brothers Osborne - All Night All Night - Single

25. Luke Combs - Forever After All What You See Ain't Always What You Get (Deluxe Edition)

26. Kelsea Ballerini - Hole In The Bottle kelsea

27. Kenny Chesney - Happy Does Here and Now

28. Jameson Rodgers - Some Girls Jameson Rodgers - EP

29. Chris Janson - Done Real Friends

30. Justin Moore - Why We Drink Late Nights and Longnecks

31. Luke Combs - Lovin' On You What You See Is What You Get

32. Blake Shelton [+] Gwen Stefani - Happy Anywhere Happy Anywhere (feat. Gwen Stefani) - Single

33. Luke Bryan - One Margarita Born Here Live Here Die Here

34. Travis Denning - After A Few After a Few - Single

35. Lee Brice - One Of Them Girls Hey World

36. Thomas Rhett [+] Jon Pardi - Beer Can't Fix Center Point Road

37. Old Dominion - Make It Sweet Old Dominion

38. Jake Owen - Made For You Greetings From...Jake

39. Jon Pardi - Heartache Medication Heartache Medication

40. Scotty McCreery - In Between Seasons Change