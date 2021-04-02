101.5 KNUE Playlist – April 2021 Top Songs
Chris Stapleton tops the 101.5 KNUE playlist for the month of April with 'Starting Over'. Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Tenille Arts and Parmalee round out the top five.
101.5 KNUE Playlist - April 2021
1. Chris Stapleton - Starting OverStarting Over
2. Luke Bryan - Down To OneBorn Here Live Here Die Here
3. Thomas Rhett - What's Your Country SongCountry Again (Side A)
4. Tenille Arts - Somebody Like ThatLove, Heartbreak, & Everything in Between
5. Parmalee [+] Blanco Brown - Just The WayJust the Way - Single
6. Brett Young - LadyLady - Single
7. Florida Georgia Line - Long LiveLife Rolls On (Deluxe)
8. Darius Rucker - Beers And SunshineBeers and Sunshine - Single
9. Rascal Flatts - How They Remember YouHow They Remember You
10. Eric Church - Hell Of A ViewHell of a View - Single
11. Dierks Bentley - GoneGone - Single
12. Dustin Lynch - Momma's HouseTullahoma
13. Gabby Barrett - The Good OnesGoldmine
14. Tim McGraw - UndividedUndivided - Single
15. Sam Hunt - Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90sSOUTHSIDE
16. Blake Shelton - Minimum WageMinimum Wage - Single
17. Jordan Davis - Almost MaybesJordan Davis - EP
18. Dan + Shay - Glad You ExistGlad You Exist - Single
19. Keith Urban [+] Pink - One Too ManyTHE SPEED OF NOW Part 1
20. Chris Young - Famous FriendsFamous Friends - Single
21. Miranda Lambert - Settling DownWildcard
22. Justin Moore - We Didn't Have MuchStraight Outta The Country
23. Garth Brooks [+] Trisha Yearwood - ShallowShallow (The Duet with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood) - Single
24. Brothers Osborne - All NightAll Night - Single
25. Luke Combs - Forever After AllWhat You See Ain't Always What You Get (Deluxe Edition)
26. Kelsea Ballerini - Hole In The Bottlekelsea
27. Kenny Chesney - Happy DoesHere and Now
28. Jameson Rodgers - Some GirlsJameson Rodgers - EP
29. Chris Janson - DoneReal Friends
30. Justin Moore - Why We DrinkLate Nights and Longnecks
31. Luke Combs - Lovin' On YouWhat You See Is What You Get
32. Blake Shelton [+] Gwen Stefani - Happy AnywhereHappy Anywhere (feat. Gwen Stefani) - Single
33. Luke Bryan - One MargaritaBorn Here Live Here Die Here
34. Travis Denning - After A FewAfter a Few - Single
35. Lee Brice - One Of Them GirlsHey World
36. Thomas Rhett [+] Jon Pardi - Beer Can't FixCenter Point Road
37. Old Dominion - Make It SweetOld Dominion
38. Jake Owen - Made For YouGreetings From...Jake
39. Jon Pardi - Heartache MedicationHeartache Medication
40. Scotty McCreery - In BetweenSeasons Change