101.5 KNUE Playlist – June 2021 Top Songs
Eric Church tops the 101.5 KNUE Playlist for the month of June with 'Hell Of A View'. Luke Combs, Jake Owen, Gabby Barrett and Chris Young round out the top five.
1. Eric Church - Hell Of A ViewHell of a View - Single
2. Luke Combs - Forever After AllWhat You See Ain't Always What You Get (Deluxe Edition)
3. Jake Owen - Made For YouGreetings From...Jake
4. Gabby Barrett - The Good OnesGoldmine
5. Chris Young - Famous FriendsFamous Friends - Single
6. Dylan Scott - NobodyNothing to Do Town - EP
7. Dierks Bentley - GoneGone - Single
8. Sam Hunt - Breaking UP Was Easy In The 90sSOUTHSIDE
9. Miranda Lambert - Settling DownWildcard
10. Thomas Rhett - Country AgainCountry Again (Side A)
11. Blake Shelton - Minimum WageMinimum Wage - Single
12. Jordan Davis - Almost MaybesJordan Davis - EP
13. Keith Urban [+] Pink - One Too ManyTHE SPEED OF NOW Part 1
14. Tim McGraw - UndividedUndivided - Single
15. Jason Aldean - Blame It On You9
16. Dan + Shay - Glad You ExistGlad You Exist - Single
17. Cole Swindell - Single Saturday NightSingle Saturday Night - Single
18. Chris Stapleton - Starting OverStarting Over
19. Tenille Arts - Somebody Like ThatLove, Heartbreak, & Everything in Between
20. Lainey Wilson - Things A Man Ought To KnowAs Good a Place as Any
21. Garth Brooks [+] Trisha Yearwood - ShallowShallow (The Duet with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood) - Single
22. Carly Pearce - Next Girl29
23. Luke Bryan - WavesBorn Here Live Here Die Here (Deluxe Edition)
24. Justin Moore - We Didn't Have MuchStraight Outta The Country
25. Jameson Rodgers - Cold Beer Callin' My NameCold Beer Calling My Name (feat. Luke Combs) - Single
26. Elvie SHane - My BoyMy Boy - Single
27. Kenny Chesney - Happy DoesHere and Now
28. Darius Rucker - Beers And SunshineBeers and Sunshine - Single
29. Kelsea Ballerini - Hole In The Bottlekelsea
30. Thomas Rhett - What's Your Country SongCountry Again (Side A)
31. Chris Janson - DoneReal Friends
32. Luke Bryan - One MargaritaBorn Here Live Here Die Here
33. Blake Shelton [+] Gwen Stefani - Happy AnywhereHappy Anywhere (feat. Gwen Stefani) - Single
34. Travis Denning - After A FewAfter a Few - Single
35. Eli Young Band - Love Ain'tLove Ain't - Single
36. Luke Combs - Lovin' On YouWhat You See Ain't Always What You Get (Deluxe Edition)
37. Old Dominion - Make It SweetOld Dominion
38. Florida Georgia Line - Long LiveLife Rolls On (Deluxe)
39. Jameson Rodgers - Some GirlsJameson Rodgers - EP
40. Jon Pardi - Heartache MedicationHeartache Medication