101.5 KNUE Playlist – June 2021 Top Songs

101.5 KNUE Playlist - June 2021 1. Eric Church - Hell Of A View Hell of a View - Single

2. Luke Combs - Forever After All What You See Ain't Always What You Get (Deluxe Edition)

3. Jake Owen - Made For You Greetings From...Jake

4. Gabby Barrett - The Good Ones Goldmine

5. Chris Young - Famous Friends Famous Friends - Single

6. Dylan Scott - Nobody Nothing to Do Town - EP

7. Dierks Bentley - Gone Gone - Single

8. Sam Hunt - Breaking UP Was Easy In The 90s SOUTHSIDE

9. Miranda Lambert - Settling Down Wildcard

10. Thomas Rhett - Country Again Country Again (Side A)

11. Blake Shelton - Minimum Wage Minimum Wage - Single

12. Jordan Davis - Almost Maybes Jordan Davis - EP

13. Keith Urban [+] Pink - One Too Many THE SPEED OF NOW Part 1

14. Tim McGraw - Undivided Undivided - Single

15. Jason Aldean - Blame It On You 9

16. Dan + Shay - Glad You Exist Glad You Exist - Single

17. Cole Swindell - Single Saturday Night Single Saturday Night - Single

18. Chris Stapleton - Starting Over Starting Over

19. Tenille Arts - Somebody Like That Love, Heartbreak, & Everything in Between

20. Lainey Wilson - Things A Man Ought To Know As Good a Place as Any

21. Garth Brooks [+] Trisha Yearwood - Shallow Shallow (The Duet with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood) - Single

22. Carly Pearce - Next Girl 29

23. Luke Bryan - Waves Born Here Live Here Die Here (Deluxe Edition)

24. Justin Moore - We Didn't Have Much Straight Outta The Country

25. Jameson Rodgers - Cold Beer Callin' My Name Cold Beer Calling My Name (feat. Luke Combs) - Single

26. Elvie SHane - My Boy My Boy - Single

27. Kenny Chesney - Happy Does Here and Now

28. Darius Rucker - Beers And Sunshine Beers and Sunshine - Single

29. Kelsea Ballerini - Hole In The Bottle kelsea

30. Thomas Rhett - What's Your Country Song Country Again (Side A)

31. Chris Janson - Done Real Friends

32. Luke Bryan - One Margarita Born Here Live Here Die Here

33. Blake Shelton [+] Gwen Stefani - Happy Anywhere Happy Anywhere (feat. Gwen Stefani) - Single

34. Travis Denning - After A Few After a Few - Single

35. Eli Young Band - Love Ain't Love Ain't - Single

36. Luke Combs - Lovin' On You What You See Ain't Always What You Get (Deluxe Edition)

37. Old Dominion - Make It Sweet Old Dominion

38. Florida Georgia Line - Long Live Life Rolls On (Deluxe)

39. Jameson Rodgers - Some Girls Jameson Rodgers - EP

40. Jon Pardi - Heartache Medication Heartache Medication