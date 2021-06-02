101.5 KNUE Playlist – June 2021 Top Songs

Eric Church tops the 101.5 KNUE Playlist for the month of June with 'Hell Of A View'. Luke Combs, Jake Owen, Gabby Barrett and Chris Young round out the top five.

101.5 KNUE Playlist - June 2021

  • 1. Eric Church - Hell Of A View

    Hell of a View - Single
  • 2. Luke Combs - Forever After All

    What You See Ain't Always What You Get (Deluxe Edition)
  • 3. Jake Owen - Made For You

    Greetings From...Jake
  • 4. Gabby Barrett - The Good Ones

    Goldmine
  • 5. Chris Young - Famous Friends

    Famous Friends - Single
  • 6. Dylan Scott - Nobody

    Nothing to Do Town - EP
  • 7. Dierks Bentley - Gone

    Gone - Single
  • 8. Sam Hunt - Breaking UP Was Easy In The 90s

    SOUTHSIDE
  • 9. Miranda Lambert - Settling Down

    Wildcard
  • 10. Thomas Rhett - Country Again

    Country Again (Side A)
  • 11. Blake Shelton - Minimum Wage

    Minimum Wage - Single
  • 12. Jordan Davis - Almost Maybes

    Jordan Davis - EP
  • 13. Keith Urban [+] Pink - One Too Many

    THE SPEED OF NOW Part 1
  • 14. Tim McGraw - Undivided

    Undivided - Single
  • 15. Jason Aldean - Blame It On You

    9
  • 16. Dan + Shay - Glad You Exist

    Glad You Exist - Single
  • 17. Cole Swindell - Single Saturday Night

    Single Saturday Night - Single
  • 18. Chris Stapleton - Starting Over

    Starting Over
  • 19. Tenille Arts - Somebody Like That

    Love, Heartbreak, & Everything in Between
  • 20. Lainey Wilson - Things A Man Ought To Know

    As Good a Place as Any
  • 21. Garth Brooks [+] Trisha Yearwood - Shallow

    Shallow (The Duet with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood) - Single
  • 22. Carly Pearce - Next Girl

    29
  • 23. Luke Bryan - Waves

    Born Here Live Here Die Here (Deluxe Edition)
  • 24. Justin Moore - We Didn't Have Much

    Straight Outta The Country
  • 25. Jameson Rodgers - Cold Beer Callin' My Name

    Cold Beer Calling My Name (feat. Luke Combs) - Single
  • 26. Elvie SHane - My Boy

    My Boy - Single
  • 27. Kenny Chesney - Happy Does

    Here and Now
  • 28. Darius Rucker - Beers And Sunshine

    Beers and Sunshine - Single
  • 29. Kelsea Ballerini - Hole In The Bottle

    kelsea
  • 30. Thomas Rhett - What's Your Country Song

    Country Again (Side A)
  • 31. Chris Janson - Done

    Real Friends
  • 32. Luke Bryan - One Margarita

    Born Here Live Here Die Here
  • 33. Blake Shelton [+] Gwen Stefani - Happy Anywhere

    Happy Anywhere (feat. Gwen Stefani) - Single
  • 34. Travis Denning - After A Few

    After a Few - Single
  • 35. Eli Young Band - Love Ain't

    Love Ain't - Single
  • 36. Luke Combs - Lovin' On You

    What You See Ain't Always What You Get (Deluxe Edition)
  • 37. Old Dominion - Make It Sweet

    Old Dominion
  • 38. Florida Georgia Line - Long Live

    Life Rolls On (Deluxe)
  • 39. Jameson Rodgers - Some Girls

    Jameson Rodgers - EP
  • 40. Jon Pardi - Heartache Medication

    Heartache Medication
