101.5 KNUE Playlist – May 2021 Top Songs
Chris Stapleton tops the 101.5 KNUE playlist for the month of May with 'Starting Over'. Tenille Arts, Sam Hunt, Gabby Barrett and Luke Bryan round out the top five.
1. Chris Stapleton - Starting OverStarting Over
2. Tenille Arts - Somebody Like ThatLove, Heartbreak, & Everything in Between
3. Sam Hunt - Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90sSOUTHSIDE
4. Gabby Barrett - The Good OnesGoldmine
5. Luke Bryan - Down To OneBorn Here Live Here Die Here
6. Jake Owen - Made For YouGreetings From...Jake
7. Rascal Flatts - How They Remember YouHow They Remember You
8. Florida Georgia Line - Long LiveLife Rolls On (Deluxe)
9. Jordan Davis - Almost MaybesJordan Davis - EP
10. Eric Church - Hell Of A ViewSoul
11. Tim McGraw - UndividedUndivided - Single
12. Blake Shelton - Minimum WageBody Language
13. Dierks Bentley - GoneGone - Single
14. Miranda Lambert - Settling DownWildcard
15. Chris Young - Famous FriendsFamous Friends - Single
16. Luke Combs - Forever After AllWhat You See Ain't Always What You Get (Deluxe Edition)
17. Dylan Scott - NobodyNothing to Do Town - EP
18. Keith Urban [+] Pink - One Too ManyTHE SPEED OF NOW Part 1
19. Thomas Rhett - What's Your Country SongCountry Again (Side A)
20. Garth Brooks [+] Trisha Yearwood - ShallowShallow (The Duet with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood) - Single
21. Parmalee [+] Blanco Brown - Just The WayJust the Way - Single
22. Justin Moore - We Didn't Have MuchStraight Outta The Country
23. Jameson Rodgers - Cold Beer Callin' My NameCold Beer Calling My Name (feat. Luke Combs) - Single
24. Dan + Shay - Glad You ExistGlad You Exist - Single
25. Jason Aldean - Blame It On You9
26. Kelsea Ballerini - Hole In The Bottlekelsea
27. Darius Rucker - Beers And SunshineBeers and Sunshine - Single
28. Luke Bryan - One MargaritaBorn Here Live Here Die Here
29. Kenny Chesney - Happy DoesHere and Now
30. Chris Janson - DoneReal Friends
31. Blake Shelton [+] Gwen Stefani - Happy AnywhereHappy Anywhere (feat. Gwen Stefani) - Single
32. Luke Combs - Lovin' On YouWhat You See Ain't Always What You Get (Deluxe Edition)
33. Cole Swindell - Single Saturday NightSingle Saturday Night - Single
34. Lee Brice - One Of Them GirlsHey World
35. Old Dominion - Make It SweetOld Dominion
36. Thomas Rhett - Country AgainCountry Again (Side A)
37. Travis Denning - After A FewAfter a Few - Single
38. Scotty McCreery - In BetweenSeasons Change
39. Thomas Rhett [+] Jon Pardi - Beer Can't FixCenter Point Road
40. Eli Young Band - Love Ain'tLove Ain't - Single