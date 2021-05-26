101.5 KNUE Playlist – May 2021 Top Songs

Chris Stapleton tops the 101.5 KNUE playlist for the month of May with 'Starting Over'. Tenille Arts, Sam Hunt, Gabby Barrett and Luke Bryan round out the top five.

101.5 KNUE Playlist - May 2021

  • 1. Chris Stapleton - Starting Over

    Starting Over
  • 2. Tenille Arts - Somebody Like That

    Love, Heartbreak, & Everything in Between
  • 3. Sam Hunt - Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90s

    SOUTHSIDE
  • 4. Gabby Barrett - The Good Ones

    Goldmine
  • 5. Luke Bryan - Down To One

    Born Here Live Here Die Here
  • 6. Jake Owen - Made For You

    Greetings From...Jake
  • 7. Rascal Flatts - How They Remember You

    How They Remember You
  • 8. Florida Georgia Line - Long Live

    Life Rolls On (Deluxe)
  • 9. Jordan Davis - Almost Maybes

    Jordan Davis - EP
  • 10. Eric Church - Hell Of A View

    Soul
  • 11. Tim McGraw - Undivided

    Undivided - Single
  • 12. Blake Shelton - Minimum Wage

    Body Language
  • 13. Dierks Bentley - Gone

    Gone - Single
  • 14. Miranda Lambert - Settling Down

    Wildcard
  • 15. Chris Young - Famous Friends

    Famous Friends - Single
  • 16. Luke Combs - Forever After All

    What You See Ain't Always What You Get (Deluxe Edition)
  • 17. Dylan Scott - Nobody

    Nothing to Do Town - EP
  • 18. Keith Urban [+] Pink - One Too Many

    THE SPEED OF NOW Part 1
  • 19. Thomas Rhett - What's Your Country Song

    Country Again (Side A)
  • 20. Garth Brooks [+] Trisha Yearwood - Shallow

    Shallow (The Duet with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood) - Single
  • 21. Parmalee [+] Blanco Brown - Just The Way

    Just the Way - Single
  • 22. Justin Moore - We Didn't Have Much

    Straight Outta The Country
  • 23. Jameson Rodgers - Cold Beer Callin' My Name

    Cold Beer Calling My Name (feat. Luke Combs) - Single
  • 24. Dan + Shay - Glad You Exist

    Glad You Exist - Single
  • 25. Jason Aldean - Blame It On You

    9
  • 26. Kelsea Ballerini - Hole In The Bottle

    kelsea
  • 27. Darius Rucker - Beers And Sunshine

    Beers and Sunshine - Single
  • 28. Luke Bryan - One Margarita

    Born Here Live Here Die Here
  • 29. Kenny Chesney - Happy Does

    Here and Now
  • 30. Chris Janson - Done

    Real Friends
  • 31. Blake Shelton [+] Gwen Stefani - Happy Anywhere

    Happy Anywhere (feat. Gwen Stefani) - Single
  • 32. Luke Combs - Lovin' On You

    What You See Ain't Always What You Get (Deluxe Edition)
  • 33. Cole Swindell - Single Saturday Night

    Single Saturday Night - Single
  • 34. Lee Brice - One Of Them Girls

    Hey World
  • 35. Old Dominion - Make It Sweet

    Old Dominion
  • 36. Thomas Rhett - Country Again

    Country Again (Side A)
  • 37. Travis Denning - After A Few

    After a Few - Single
  • 38. Scotty McCreery - In Between

    Seasons Change
  • 39. Thomas Rhett [+] Jon Pardi - Beer Can't Fix

    Center Point Road
  • 40. Eli Young Band - Love Ain't

    Love Ain't - Single
