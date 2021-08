101.5 KNUE Playlist – August 2021 Top Songs

Cole Swindell tops the 101.5 KNUE Playlist for the month of August with 'Single Saturday Night'. Chris Young, Jason Aldean, Dan + Shay, and Thomas Rhett round out the top five.

101.5 KNUE Playlist - August 2020 Top Songs 1. Cole Swindell - Single Saturday Night Single Saturday Night - Single

2. Chris Young - Famous Friends Famous Friends

3. Jason Aldean - Blame It On You 9

4. Dan + Shay - Glad You Exist Glad You Exist - Single

5. Thomas Rhett - Country Again Country Again (Side A)

6. Chase Rice [+] Florida Georgia Line - Drinkin' Beer, Talkin' God, Amen Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen. (feat. Florida Georgia Line) - Single

7. Miranda Lamber - Settling Down Wildcard

8. Justin Moore - We Didn't Have Much Straight Outta The Country

9. Scotty McCreery - You Time You Time - Single

10. Lainey Wilson - Things A Man Ought To Know As Good a Place as Any

11. Old Dominion - I Was On A Boat That Day I Was On a Boat That Day - Single

12. Jameson Rodgers - Cold Beer Callin' My Name Cold Beer Calling My Name (feat. Luke Combs) - Single

13. Blake Shelton - Minimum Wage Body Language

14. Keith Urban [+] Pink - One Too Many THE SPEED OF NOW Part 1

15. Jordan Davis - Almost Maybes NOW That's What I Call Country, Vol. 14

16. Luke Bryan - Waves Born Here Live Here Die Here (Deluxe Edition)

17. Chris Stapleton - You Should Probably Leave Starting Over

18. Elvie Shane - My Boy My Boy - Single

19. Carly Pearce - Next Girl 29

20. Luke Combs - Forever After All What You See Ain't Always What You Get (Deluxe Edition)

21. Parker McCollum - To Be Loved By You Gold Chain Cowboy

22. Lady A - Like A Lady The Fame

23. Eric Church - Heart On Fire Heart

24. Elle King [+] Miranda Lambert - Drunk (I Don't Wanna Go Home) Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) - Single

25. Jake Owen - Made For You Greetings From...Jake

26. Lee Brice - Memory I Don't Mess With Hey World

27. Luke Combs - Cold As You What You See Ain't Always What You Get (Deluxe Edition)

28. Chris Stapleton - Starting Over Starting Over

29. Chris Janson - Done Real Friends

30. Kenny Chesney - Happy Does Here and Now

31. Luke Bryan - One Margarita Born Here Live Here Die Here

32. Dierks Bentley - Gone Gone - Single

33. Blake Shelton [+] Gwen Stefani - Happy Anywhere Body Language

34. Morgan Wallen - More Than My Hometown Dangerous: The Double Album

35. Luke Combs - Lovin' On You What You See Ain't Always What You Get (Deluxe Edition)

36. Jon Pardi - Tequila Little Time Heartache Medication

37. Jon Pardi - Heartache Medication Heartache Medication

38. Darius Rucker - Beers And Sunshine Beers and Sunshine - Single

39. Eric Church - Hell Of A View Hell of a View - Single

40. Thomas Rhett - What's Your Country Song Country Again (Side A)