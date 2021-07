101.5 KNUE Playlist – July 2021 Top Songs

Chris Young tops the 101.5 KNUE Playlist for the month of July with 'Famous Friends'. Dierks Bentley, Jake Owen, Cole Swindell and Luke Combs round out the top five.

101.5 KNUE Playlist - July 2021 1. Chris Young - Famous Friends Famous Friends - Single

2. Dierks Bentley - Gone Gone - Single

3. Jake Owen - Made For You Greetings From...Jake

4. Cole Swindell - Single Saturday Night Single Saturday Night - Single

5. Luke Combs - Forever After All What You See Ain't Always What You Get (Deluxe Edition)

6. Jordan Davis - Almost Maybes NOW That's What I Call Country, Vol. 14

7. Jason Aldean - Blame It On You 9

8. Miranda Lambert - Settling Down Wildcard

9. Eric Church - Hell Of A View Hell of a View - Single

10. Lainey Wilson - Things A Man Ought To Know As Good a Place as Any

11. Keith Urban [+] Pink - One Too Many THE SPEED OF NOW Part 1

12. Justin Moore - We Didn't Have Much Straight Outta The Country

13. Thomas Rhett - Country Again Country Again (Side A)

14. Dan + Shay - Glad You Exist Glad You Exist - Single

15. Blake Shelton - Minimum Wage Body Language

16. Jameson Rodgers - Cold Beer Callin' My Name Cold Beer Calling My Name (feat. Luke Combs) - Single

17. Old Dominion - I Was On A Boat That Day I Was On a Boat That Day - Single

18. Carly Pearce - Next Girl 29

19. Tim McGraw - Undivided Undivided - Single

20. Elvie Shane - My Boy My Boy - Single

21. Luke Bryan - Waves Born Here Live Here Die Here (Deluxe Edition)

22. Chris Stapleton - You Should Probably Leave Starting Over

23. Parker McCollum - To Be Loved By You To Be Loved By You - Single

24. Garth Brooks [+] Trisha Yearwood - Shallow Every Girl (Deluxe Edition)

25. Darius Rucker - Beers And Sunshine Beers and Sunshine - Single

26. Chris Stapleton - Starting Over Starting Over

27. Dylan Scott - Nobody Nothing to Do Town - EP

28. Chase Rice [+] Florida - Georgia Line - Drinkin' Beer, Talkin' God, Amen Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen. (feat. Florida Georgia Line) - Single

29. Travis Denning - After A Few After a Few - Single

30. Kelsea Ballerini - Hole In The Bottle kelsea

31. Luke Bryan - One Margarita Born Here Live Here Die Here

32. Blake Shelton [+] Gwen Stefani - Happy Anywhere Body Language

33. Gabby Barrett - The Good Ones Goldmine

34. Chris Janson - Done Real Friends

35. Kenny Chesney - Happy Does Here and Now

36. Jameson Rodgers - Some Girls Jameson Rodgers - EP

37. Chris Janson - Good Vibes Real Friends

38. Thomas Rhett - What's Your Country Song Country Again (Side A)

39. Luke Combs - Lovin' On You What You See Ain't Always What You Get (Deluxe Edition)

40. Eli Young Band - Love Ain't Love Ain't - Single