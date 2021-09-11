101.5 KNUE Playlist – September 2021 Top Songs

Chris Young tops the 101.5 KNUE Playlist for the month of September with 'Famous Friends'. Thomas Rhett, Justin Moore, Dan + Shay and Scotty McCreery round out the top five.

101.5 Playlist - September 2021 Top Songs 1. Chris Young - Famous Friends Famous Friends - Single

2. Thomas Rhett - Country Again Country Again (Side A)

3. Justin Moore - We Didn't Have Much Straight Outta The Country

4. Dan + Shay - Glad You Exist Glad You Exist - Single

5. Scotty McCreery - You Time You Time - Single

6. Jameson Rodgers - Cold Beer Callin' My Name Cold Beer Calling My Name (feat. Luke Combs) - Single

7. Luke Bryan - Waves Born Here Live Here Die Here (Deluxe Edition)

8. Lee Brice - Memory i Don't Mess With Hey World

9. Laney Wilson - Things A Man Ought To Know As Good a Place as Any

10. Old Dominion - I Was On A Boat That Day I Was On a Boat That Day - Single

11. Luke Combs - Cold As you What You See Ain't Always What You Get (Deluxe Edition

12. Jon Pardi - Tequila Little Time Heartache Medication

13. Eric Church - Heart On Fire Heart

14. Elvie Shane - My Boy My Boy - Single

15. Jason Aldean [+] Carrie Underwood - If I Don't Love You Coming Home

16. Michael Ray - Whiskey And Rain Whiskey And Rain - Single

17. Carly Pearce - Next Girl 29

18. Lady A - Like A Lady The Fame

19. Elle King [+] Miranda Lambert - Drunk (And I Don't Want To Go Home) Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) - Single

20. Parker McCollum - To Be Loved By You To Be Loved By You - Single

21. Ryan Hurd [+] Maren Morris - Chasing After You Chasing After You - Single

22. Chris Stapleton - You Should Probably Leave Starting Over

23. Blake Shelton [+] Gwen Stefani - Happy Anywhere Body Language

24. Chris Janson - Done Real Friends

25. Morgan Wallen - More Than My Hometown Dangerous: The Double Album

26. Chris Stapleton - Starting Over Starting Over

27. Tim McGraw - 7500 OBO Here on Earth

28. Jake Owen - Made For You Greetings From...Jake

29. Jimmie Allen [+] Brad Paisley - Freedom Was A Highway Bettie James

30. Luke Bryan - One Margarita Born Here Live Here Die Here

31. Kenny Chesney - Happy Does Here and Now

32. Blake Shelton - Minimum Wage Body Language

33. Luke Combs - Lovin' On You What You See Ain't Always What You Get (Deluxe Edition)

34. Chase Rice [+] Florida Georgia Line - Drinkin' Beer, Talkin' God, Amen Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen. (feat. Florida Georgia Line) - Single

35. Darius Rucker - Beers And Sunshine Beers and Sunshine - Single

36. Cole Swindell - Single Saturday Night Single Saturday Night - Single

37. Jon Pardi - Heartache Medication Heartache Medication

38. Travis Denning - After A Few After a Few - Single

39. Kelsea Ballerini - Hole In The Bottle kelsea

40. Priscilla Block - Just About Over You Just About Over You (Radio Edit) - Single