101.5 KNUE Playlist – September 2021 Top Songs

Ethan Miller, Getty Images

Chris Young tops the 101.5 KNUE Playlist for the month of September with 'Famous Friends'. Thomas Rhett, Justin Moore, Dan + Shay and Scotty McCreery round out the top five.

  • 1. Chris Young - Famous Friends

    Famous Friends - Single
  • 2. Thomas Rhett - Country Again

    Country Again (Side A)
  • 3. Justin Moore - We Didn't Have Much

    Straight Outta The Country
  • 4. Dan + Shay - Glad You Exist

    Glad You Exist - Single
  • 5. Scotty McCreery - You Time

    You Time - Single
  • 6. Jameson Rodgers - Cold Beer Callin' My Name

    Cold Beer Calling My Name (feat. Luke Combs) - Single
  • 7. Luke Bryan - Waves

    Born Here Live Here Die Here (Deluxe Edition)
  • 8. Lee Brice - Memory i Don't Mess With

    Hey World
  • 9. Laney Wilson - Things A Man Ought To Know

    As Good a Place as Any
  • 10. Old Dominion - I Was On A Boat That Day

    I Was On a Boat That Day - Single
  • 11. Luke Combs - Cold As you

    What You See Ain't Always What You Get (Deluxe Edition
  • 12. Jon Pardi - Tequila Little Time

    Heartache Medication
  • 13. Eric Church - Heart On Fire

    Heart
  • 14. Elvie Shane - My Boy

    My Boy - Single
  • 15. Jason Aldean [+] Carrie Underwood - If I Don't Love You

    Coming Home
  • 16. Michael Ray - Whiskey And Rain

    Whiskey And Rain - Single
  • 17. Carly Pearce - Next Girl

    29
  • 18. Lady A - Like A Lady

    The Fame
  • 19. Elle King [+] Miranda Lambert - Drunk (And I Don't Want To Go Home)

    Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) - Single
  • 20. Parker McCollum - To Be Loved By You

    To Be Loved By You - Single
  • 21. Ryan Hurd [+] Maren Morris - Chasing After You

    Chasing After You - Single
  • 22. Chris Stapleton - You Should Probably Leave

    Starting Over
  • 23. Blake Shelton [+] Gwen Stefani - Happy Anywhere

    Body Language
  • 24. Chris Janson - Done

    Real Friends
  • 25. Morgan Wallen - More Than My Hometown

    Dangerous: The Double Album
  • 26. Chris Stapleton - Starting Over

    Starting Over
  • 27. Tim McGraw - 7500 OBO

    Here on Earth
  • 28. Jake Owen - Made For You

    Greetings From...Jake
  • 29. Jimmie Allen [+] Brad Paisley - Freedom Was A Highway

    Bettie James
  • 30. Luke Bryan - One Margarita

    Born Here Live Here Die Here
  • 31. Kenny Chesney - Happy Does

    Here and Now
  • 32. Blake Shelton - Minimum Wage

    Body Language
  • 33. Luke Combs - Lovin' On You

    What You See Ain't Always What You Get (Deluxe Edition)
  • 34. Chase Rice [+] Florida Georgia Line - Drinkin' Beer, Talkin' God, Amen

    Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen. (feat. Florida Georgia Line) - Single
  • 35. Darius Rucker - Beers And Sunshine

    Beers and Sunshine - Single
  • 36. Cole Swindell - Single Saturday Night

    Single Saturday Night - Single
  • 37. Jon Pardi - Heartache Medication

    Heartache Medication
  • 38. Travis Denning - After A Few

    After a Few - Single
  • 39. Kelsea Ballerini - Hole In The Bottle

    kelsea
  • 40. Priscilla Block - Just About Over You

    Just About Over You (Radio Edit) - Single
