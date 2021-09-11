101.5 KNUE Playlist – September 2021 Top Songs
Chris Young tops the 101.5 KNUE Playlist for the month of September with 'Famous Friends'. Thomas Rhett, Justin Moore, Dan + Shay and Scotty McCreery round out the top five.
1. Chris Young - Famous FriendsFamous Friends - Single
2. Thomas Rhett - Country AgainCountry Again (Side A)
3. Justin Moore - We Didn't Have MuchStraight Outta The Country
4. Dan + Shay - Glad You ExistGlad You Exist - Single
5. Scotty McCreery - You TimeYou Time - Single
6. Jameson Rodgers - Cold Beer Callin' My NameCold Beer Calling My Name (feat. Luke Combs) - Single
7. Luke Bryan - WavesBorn Here Live Here Die Here (Deluxe Edition)
8. Lee Brice - Memory i Don't Mess WithHey World
9. Laney Wilson - Things A Man Ought To KnowAs Good a Place as Any
10. Old Dominion - I Was On A Boat That DayI Was On a Boat That Day - Single
11. Luke Combs - Cold As youWhat You See Ain't Always What You Get (Deluxe Edition
12. Jon Pardi - Tequila Little TimeHeartache Medication
13. Eric Church - Heart On FireHeart
14. Elvie Shane - My BoyMy Boy - Single
15. Jason Aldean [+] Carrie Underwood - If I Don't Love YouComing Home
16. Michael Ray - Whiskey And RainWhiskey And Rain - Single
17. Carly Pearce - Next Girl29
18. Lady A - Like A LadyThe Fame
19. Elle King [+] Miranda Lambert - Drunk (And I Don't Want To Go Home)Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) - Single
20. Parker McCollum - To Be Loved By YouTo Be Loved By You - Single
21. Ryan Hurd [+] Maren Morris - Chasing After YouChasing After You - Single
22. Chris Stapleton - You Should Probably LeaveStarting Over
23. Blake Shelton [+] Gwen Stefani - Happy AnywhereBody Language
24. Chris Janson - DoneReal Friends
25. Morgan Wallen - More Than My HometownDangerous: The Double Album
26. Chris Stapleton - Starting OverStarting Over
27. Tim McGraw - 7500 OBOHere on Earth
28. Jake Owen - Made For YouGreetings From...Jake
29. Jimmie Allen [+] Brad Paisley - Freedom Was A HighwayBettie James
30. Luke Bryan - One MargaritaBorn Here Live Here Die Here
31. Kenny Chesney - Happy DoesHere and Now
32. Blake Shelton - Minimum WageBody Language
33. Luke Combs - Lovin' On YouWhat You See Ain't Always What You Get (Deluxe Edition)
34. Chase Rice [+] Florida Georgia Line - Drinkin' Beer, Talkin' God, AmenDrinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen. (feat. Florida Georgia Line) - Single
35. Darius Rucker - Beers And SunshineBeers and Sunshine - Single
36. Cole Swindell - Single Saturday NightSingle Saturday Night - Single
37. Jon Pardi - Heartache MedicationHeartache Medication
38. Travis Denning - After A FewAfter a Few - Single
39. Kelsea Ballerini - Hole In The Bottlekelsea
40. Priscilla Block - Just About Over YouJust About Over You (Radio Edit) - Single