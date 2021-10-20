101.5 KNUE Playlist – October 2021 Top Songs

Frederick Breedon, Getty Images

Jameson Rodgers tops the 101.5 KNUE Playlist for the month of October with 'Cold Beer Callin' My Name'. Scotty McCreery, Lainey Wilson, Lee Brice and Thomas Rhett round out the top five.

101.5 KNUE Playlist - October 2021 Top Songs

  • 1. Jameson Rodgers - Cold Beer Callin' My Name

    Cold Beer Calling My Name (feat. Luke Combs) - Single
  • 2. Scotty McCreery - You Time

    You Time - Single
  • 3. Lainey Wilson - Things A Man Ought To Know

    As Good a Place as Any
  • 4. Lee Brice - Memory I Don't Mess With

    Hey World
  • 5. Thomas Rhett - Country Again

    Country Again (Side A)
  • 6. Old Dominion - I Was On A Boat That Day

    I Was On a Boat That Day - Single
  • 7. Jason Aldean [+] Carrie Underwood - If I Didn't Love You

    If I Didn't Love You - Single
  • 8. Chris Young - Famous Friends

    Famous Friends - Single
  • 9. Luke Combs - Cold As You

    What You See Ain't Always What You Get (Deluxe Edition)
  • 10. Justin Moore - We Didn't Have Much

    Straight Outta The Country
  • 11. Michael Ray - Whiskey And Rain

    Whiskey And Rain - Single
  • 12. Eric Church - Heart On Fire

    Heart
  • 13. Ryan Hurd [+] Maren Morris - Chasing After You

    Chasing After You - Single
  • 14. Elvie Shane - My Boy

    My Boy - Single
  • 15. Keith Urban - Wild Hearts

    Wild Hearts - Single
  • 16. Jon Pardi - Tequila Little Time

    Heartache Medication
  • 17. Priscilla Block - Just About Over You

    Just About Over You (Acoustic Version) - Single
  • 18. Morgan Wallen - More Than My Hometown

    Dangerous: The Double Album
  • 19. Morgan Wallen - Sand In My Boots

    Dangerous: The Double Album
  • 20. Luke Bryan - Waves

    Born Here Live Here Die Here (Deluxe Edition)
  • 21. Zac Brown Band - Same Boat

    The Comeback
  • 22. Jimmie Allen [+] Brad Paisley - Freedom Was A Highway

    Bettie James
  • 23. Parker McCollum - To Be Loved By You

    Gold Chain Cowboy
  • 24. Jordan Davis [+] Luke Bryan - Buy Dirt

    Buy Dirt
  • 25. Dustin Lynch [+] Mackenzie Porter - Thinking About You

    Thinking 'Bout You (feat. MacKenzie Porter) - Single
  • 26. Elle King [+] Miranda Lambert - Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)

    Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) - Single
  • 27. Lady A - Like A Lady

    The Fame
  • 28. Tim McGraw - 7500 OBO

    Here on Earth
  • 29. Chris Stapleton - You Should Probably Leave

    Starting Over
  • 30. Blake Shelton [+] Gwen Stefani - Happy Anywhere

    Body Language
  • 31. Chris Stapleton - Starting Over

    Starting Over
  • 32. Kenny Chesney - Happy Does

    Here and Now
  • 33. Luke Bryan - One Margarita

    Born Here Live Here Die Here
  • 34. Chris Janson - Done

    Real Friends
  • 35. Luke Combs - Lovin' On You

    What You See Ain't Always What You Get (Deluxe Edition)
  • 36. Dan + Shay - Glad You Exist

    Glad You Exist - Single
  • 37. Luke Combs - Forever After All

    What You See Ain't Always What You Get (Deluxe Edition)
  • 38. Kelsea Ballerini - Hole In The Bottle

    kelsea
  • 39. Travis Denning - After A Few

    After a Few - Single
  • 40. Jon Pardi - Heartache Medication

    Heartache Medication
