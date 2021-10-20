101.5 KNUE Playlist – October 2021 Top Songs
Jameson Rodgers tops the 101.5 KNUE Playlist for the month of October with 'Cold Beer Callin' My Name'. Scotty McCreery, Lainey Wilson, Lee Brice and Thomas Rhett round out the top five.
1. Jameson Rodgers - Cold Beer Callin' My NameCold Beer Calling My Name (feat. Luke Combs) - Single
2. Scotty McCreery - You TimeYou Time - Single
3. Lainey Wilson - Things A Man Ought To KnowAs Good a Place as Any
4. Lee Brice - Memory I Don't Mess WithHey World
5. Thomas Rhett - Country AgainCountry Again (Side A)
6. Old Dominion - I Was On A Boat That DayI Was On a Boat That Day - Single
7. Jason Aldean [+] Carrie Underwood - If I Didn't Love YouIf I Didn't Love You - Single
8. Chris Young - Famous FriendsFamous Friends - Single
9. Luke Combs - Cold As YouWhat You See Ain't Always What You Get (Deluxe Edition)
10. Justin Moore - We Didn't Have MuchStraight Outta The Country
11. Michael Ray - Whiskey And RainWhiskey And Rain - Single
12. Eric Church - Heart On FireHeart
13. Ryan Hurd [+] Maren Morris - Chasing After YouChasing After You - Single
14. Elvie Shane - My BoyMy Boy - Single
15. Keith Urban - Wild HeartsWild Hearts - Single
16. Jon Pardi - Tequila Little TimeHeartache Medication
17. Priscilla Block - Just About Over YouJust About Over You (Acoustic Version) - Single
18. Morgan Wallen - More Than My HometownDangerous: The Double Album
19. Morgan Wallen - Sand In My BootsDangerous: The Double Album
20. Luke Bryan - WavesBorn Here Live Here Die Here (Deluxe Edition)
21. Zac Brown Band - Same BoatThe Comeback
22. Jimmie Allen [+] Brad Paisley - Freedom Was A HighwayBettie James
23. Parker McCollum - To Be Loved By YouGold Chain Cowboy
24. Jordan Davis [+] Luke Bryan - Buy DirtBuy Dirt
25. Dustin Lynch [+] Mackenzie Porter - Thinking About YouThinking 'Bout You (feat. MacKenzie Porter) - Single
26. Elle King [+] Miranda Lambert - Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) - Single
27. Lady A - Like A LadyThe Fame
28. Tim McGraw - 7500 OBOHere on Earth
29. Chris Stapleton - You Should Probably LeaveStarting Over
30. Blake Shelton [+] Gwen Stefani - Happy AnywhereBody Language
31. Chris Stapleton - Starting OverStarting Over
32. Kenny Chesney - Happy DoesHere and Now
33. Luke Bryan - One MargaritaBorn Here Live Here Die Here
34. Chris Janson - DoneReal Friends
35. Luke Combs - Lovin' On YouWhat You See Ain't Always What You Get (Deluxe Edition)
36. Dan + Shay - Glad You ExistGlad You Exist - Single
37. Luke Combs - Forever After AllWhat You See Ain't Always What You Get (Deluxe Edition)
38. Kelsea Ballerini - Hole In The Bottlekelsea
39. Travis Denning - After A FewAfter a Few - Single
40. Jon Pardi - Heartache MedicationHeartache Medication