101.5 KNUE Playlist – February 2021 Top Songs

Luke Combs tops the 101.5 KNUE playlist for the month of February with 'Better Together'. Morgan Wallen, Chris Lane, Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini round out the top five.

101.5 KNUE Playlist - February 2021 1. Luke Combs - Better Together What You See Is What You Get

2. Morgan Wallen - More Than My Hometown Dangerous: The Double Album

3. Chris Lane - Big, Big Plans Big, Big Plans - Single

4. Kenny Chesney - Happy Does Here and Now

5. Kelsea Ballerini - Hole In The Bottle kelsea

6. Russell Dickerson - Love You Like I Used To Love You Like I Used To - Single

7. Darius Rucker - Beers And Sunshine Beers and Sunshine - Single

8. Hardy [+] Lauren Alaina [+] Devin Dawson - One Beer HIXTAPE, Vol. 1

9. Blake Shelton [+] Gwen Stefani - Happy Anywhere Happy Anywhere (feat. Gwen Stefani) - Single

11. Thomas Rhett - What's Your Country Song What's Your Country Song - Single

12. Dan + Shay - I Should Probably Go To Bed I Should Probably Go To Bed - Single

13. Luke Bryan - Down To One Born Here Live Here Die Here

14. Chris Stapleton - Starting Over Starting Over

15. Eric Church - Hell Of A View Hell of a View - Single

16. Dierks Bentley - Gone Gone - Single

17. Florida Georgia Line - Long Live Life Rolls On

18. Dustin Lynch - Momma's House Tullahoma

19. Niko Moon - Good Times GOOD TIME - EP

20. Jordan Davis - Almost Maybes Jordan Davis - EP

21. Miranda Lambert - Settling Down Wildcard

22. Brothers Osborne - All Night All Night - Single

23. Keith Urban [+] Pink - One Too Many THE SPEED OF NOW Part 1

24. Justin Moore - WE Didn't Have Much We Didn't Have Much - Single

25. Parker McCollum - Pretty Heart Pretty Heart - Single

26. Lady A - Champagne Night Champagne Night (From Songland) - Single

27. Tenille Arts - Somebody Like That Love, Heartbreak, & Everything in Between

28. Lee Brice - One Of Them Girls Hey World

29. Jameson Rodgers - Some Girls Jameson Rodgers - EP

30. Justin Moore - Why We Drink Late Nights and Longnecks

31. Luke Bryan - One Margarita Born Here Live Here Die Here

32. Sam Hunt - hard To Forget SOUTHSIDE

33. Thomas Rhett [+] Jon Pardi - Beer Can't Fix Center Point Road

34. Chris Janson - Done Real Friends

35. Travis Denning - After A Few After a Few - Single

36. Luke Combs - Does To Me What You See Is What You Get

37. Luke Combs - Lovin' On You What You See Is What You Get

38. Old Dominion - Make It Sweet Old Dominion

39. Morgan Wallen - Chasin' You If I Know Me

40. Jason Aldean - Got What I Got 9

41. Tim McGraw - Undivided Undivided - Single