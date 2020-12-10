101.5 KNUE Playlist – December 2020 Top Songs

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani top the 101.5 KNUE playlist for the month of December with 'Happy Anywhere'. Morgan Wallen, Hardy, Russell Dickerson and Parker McCollum round out the top five.

101.5 KNUE Playlist - December 2020 1. Blake Shelton [+] Gwen Stefani - Happy Anywhere Happy Anywhere (feat. Gwen Stefani) - Single

2. Morgan Wallen - More Than My Hometown More Than My Hometown - Single

3. Hardy [+] Lauren Alaina [+] Devin Dawson - One Beer A ROCK

4. Russell Dickerson - Love You Like I Used To Love You Like I Used To - Single

5. Parker McCollum - Pretty Heart Pretty Heart - Single

6. Chris Lane - Big, Big Plans Big, Big Plans - Single

7. Lee Brice - One Of Them Girls Hey World

8. Jon Pardi - Ain't Always The Cowboy Heartache Medication

9. Kenny Chesney - Happy Does Here and Now

10. Florida Georgia LIne - Long Live Long Live - Single

11. Dan + Shay - I Should Probably Go To Bed I Should Probably Go To Bed - Single

12. Chris Stapleton - Starting Over Starting Over

13. Luke Bryan - Down To One Born Here Live Here Die Here

14. Lady A - Champagne Night Champagne Night (From Songland) - Single

15. Dierks Bentley - Gone Gone - Single

16. Luke Combs - Better Together What You See Is What You Get

17. Darius Rucker - Beers And Sunshine Beers and Sunshine - Single

18. Keith Urban [+] Pink - One Too Many THE SPEED OF NOW Part 1

19. Brothers Osborne - All Night All Night - Single

20. Justin Moore - We Didn't Have Much We Didn't Have Much - Single

21. Matt Stell - Everywhere But On Everywhere but On - EP

22. Jordan Davis - Almost Maybes Jordan Davis - EP

23. Miranda Lambert - Settling Down Wildcard

24. Dustin Lynch - Momma's House Tullahoma

25. Eric Church - Hell Of A View Hell of a View - Single

26. Chris Janson - Done Real Friends

27. Luke Bryan - One Margarita Born Here Live Here Die Here

28. Travis Denning - After A Few After a Few - Single

29. Jameson Rodgers - Some Girls Jameson Rodgers - EP

30. Justin Moore - Why We Drink Late Nights and Longnecks

31. Luke Combs - Lovin' On You What You See Is What You Get

32. Jason Aldean - Got What I Got 9

33. Thomas Rhett [+] jon Pardi - Beer Can't Fix Center Point Road

34. Scotty McCreery - In Between Seasons Change

35. Luke Combs - Does To Me What You See Is What You Get

36. Kelsea Ballerini - Hole In The Bottle kelsea

37. Eli Young Band - Love Ain't Love Ain't - Single

38. Thomas Rhett - What's Your Country Song What's Your Country Song - Single

39. Old Dominion - Make It Sweet Old Dominion

40. Sam Hunt - Hard To Forget SOUTHSIDE