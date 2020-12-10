101.5 KNUE Playlist – December 2020 Top Songs
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani top the 101.5 KNUE playlist for the month of December with 'Happy Anywhere'. Morgan Wallen, Hardy, Russell Dickerson and Parker McCollum round out the top five.
1. Blake Shelton [+] Gwen Stefani - Happy AnywhereHappy Anywhere (feat. Gwen Stefani) - Single
2. Morgan Wallen - More Than My HometownMore Than My Hometown - Single
3. Hardy [+] Lauren Alaina [+] Devin Dawson - One BeerA ROCK
4. Russell Dickerson - Love You Like I Used ToLove You Like I Used To - Single
5. Parker McCollum - Pretty HeartPretty Heart - Single
6. Chris Lane - Big, Big PlansBig, Big Plans - Single
7. Lee Brice - One Of Them GirlsHey World
8. Jon Pardi - Ain't Always The CowboyHeartache Medication
9. Kenny Chesney - Happy DoesHere and Now
10. Florida Georgia LIne - Long LiveLong Live - Single
11. Dan + Shay - I Should Probably Go To BedI Should Probably Go To Bed - Single
12. Chris Stapleton - Starting OverStarting Over
13. Luke Bryan - Down To OneBorn Here Live Here Die Here
14. Lady A - Champagne NightChampagne Night (From Songland) - Single
15. Dierks Bentley - GoneGone - Single
16. Luke Combs - Better TogetherWhat You See Is What You Get
17. Darius Rucker - Beers And SunshineBeers and Sunshine - Single
18. Keith Urban [+] Pink - One Too ManyTHE SPEED OF NOW Part 1
19. Brothers Osborne - All NightAll Night - Single
20. Justin Moore - We Didn't Have MuchWe Didn't Have Much - Single
21. Matt Stell - Everywhere But OnEverywhere but On - EP
22. Jordan Davis - Almost MaybesJordan Davis - EP
23. Miranda Lambert - Settling DownWildcard
24. Dustin Lynch - Momma's HouseTullahoma
25. Eric Church - Hell Of A ViewHell of a View - Single
26. Chris Janson - DoneReal Friends
27. Luke Bryan - One MargaritaBorn Here Live Here Die Here
28. Travis Denning - After A FewAfter a Few - Single
29. Jameson Rodgers - Some GirlsJameson Rodgers - EP
30. Justin Moore - Why We DrinkLate Nights and Longnecks
31. Luke Combs - Lovin' On YouWhat You See Is What You Get
32. Jason Aldean - Got What I Got9
33. Thomas Rhett [+] jon Pardi - Beer Can't FixCenter Point Road
34. Scotty McCreery - In BetweenSeasons Change
35. Luke Combs - Does To MeWhat You See Is What You Get
36. Kelsea Ballerini - Hole In The Bottlekelsea
37. Eli Young Band - Love Ain'tLove Ain't - Single
38. Thomas Rhett - What's Your Country SongWhat's Your Country Song - Single
39. Old Dominion - Make It SweetOld Dominion
40. Sam Hunt - Hard To ForgetSOUTHSIDE