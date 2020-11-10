101.5 KNUE Playlist – October 2020 Top Songs

Tim McGraw tops the 101.5 KNUE playlist for the month of October with 'I Called Mama'. Kane Brown, Maddie & Tae, Luke Combs and Sam Hunt round out the top five.

101.5 KNUE Playlist - October 2020 1. Tim McGraw - I Called Mama Here on Earth

2. Kane Brown - Cool Again Cool Again - Single

3. Maddie & Tae - Die From A Broken Heart Die From A Broken Heart (Acoustic) - Single

4. Luke Combs - Lovin' On You What You See Ain't Always What You Get (Deluxe Edition)

5. Sam Hunt - Hard To Forget SOUTHSIDE

6. Lee Brice - One Of Them Girls Hey World

7. Jason Aldean - Got What I Got 9

8. Chris Stapleton - Starting Over Starting Over

9. Kip Moore - She's Mine She's Mine - Single

10. Hardy [+] Lauren Alaina [+] Devin Dawson - One Beer A ROCK

11. Blake Shelton [+] Gwen Stefani - Happy Anywhere Happy Anywhere (feat. Gwen Stefani) - Single

12. Jameson Rodgers - Some Girls Jameson Rodgers - EP

13. Kenny Chesney - Happy Does Here and Now

14. Parker McCollum - Pretty Heart Pretty Heart - Single

15. Thomas Rhett - Be A Light Be a Light (feat. Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin & Keith Urban) - Single

16. Matt Stell - Everywhere But On Everywhere but On - EP

17. Chase Rice - Lonely If You Are The Album, Pt. I

18. Darius Rucker - Beers And Sunshine Beers and Sunshine - Single

19. Eric Church - Stick That In Your Country Song Stick That in Your Country Song - Single

20. Dan + SHay - I Should Probably Go To Bed I Should Probably Go To Bed - Single

21. Jon Pardi - Ain't Always The Cowboy Heartache Medication

22. Luke Bryan - One Margarita Born Here Live Here Die Here

23. Scotty McCreery - In Between Seasons Change

24. Chris Janson - Done Real Friends

25. Morgan Wallen - More Than My Hometown More Than My Hometown - Single

26. Travis Denning - After A Few After a Few - Single

27. Justin Moore - Why We Drink Late Nights and Longnecks

28. Florida Georgia Line - I Love My Country 6-Pack - EP

29. Ashley McBryde - One Night Standards Never Will

30. Miranda Lambert - Bluebird Wildcard

31. Carly Pearce [+] Lee Brice - I Hope You're Happy Now Carly Pearce

32. Russell Dickerson - Love You Like I Used To Love You Like I Used To - Single

33. Thomas Rhett [+] Jon Pardi - Beer Can't Fix Center Point Road

34. LoCash - One Big Country Song Brothers

35. Cole Swindell - Love You Too Late All of It

36. Keith Urban - God Whispered Your Name God Whispered Your Name - Single

37. Old Dominion - Hotel Key Happy Endings

38. Kenny Chesney - Here & Now Here and Now

39. Luke Combs - Does To Me What You See Is What You Get

40. Morgan Wallen - Chasin' You If I Know Me