101.5 KNUE Playlist – October 2020 Top Songs
Tim McGraw tops the 101.5 KNUE playlist for the month of October with 'I Called Mama'. Kane Brown, Maddie & Tae, Luke Combs and Sam Hunt round out the top five.
101.5 KNUE Playlist - October 2020
1. Tim McGraw - I Called MamaHere on Earth
2. Kane Brown - Cool AgainCool Again - Single
3. Maddie & Tae - Die From A Broken HeartDie From A Broken Heart (Acoustic) - Single
4. Luke Combs - Lovin' On YouWhat You See Ain't Always What You Get (Deluxe Edition)
5. Sam Hunt - Hard To ForgetSOUTHSIDE
6. Lee Brice - One Of Them GirlsHey World
7. Jason Aldean - Got What I Got9
8. Chris Stapleton - Starting OverStarting Over
9. Kip Moore - She's MineShe's Mine - Single
10. Hardy [+] Lauren Alaina [+] Devin Dawson - One BeerA ROCK
11. Blake Shelton [+] Gwen Stefani - Happy AnywhereHappy Anywhere (feat. Gwen Stefani) - Single
12. Jameson Rodgers - Some GirlsJameson Rodgers - EP
13. Kenny Chesney - Happy DoesHere and Now
14. Parker McCollum - Pretty HeartPretty Heart - Single
15. Thomas Rhett - Be A LightBe a Light (feat. Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin & Keith Urban) - Single
16. Matt Stell - Everywhere But OnEverywhere but On - EP
17. Chase Rice - Lonely If You AreThe Album, Pt. I
18. Darius Rucker - Beers And SunshineBeers and Sunshine - Single
19. Eric Church - Stick That In Your Country SongStick That in Your Country Song - Single
20. Dan + SHay - I Should Probably Go To BedI Should Probably Go To Bed - Single
21. Jon Pardi - Ain't Always The CowboyHeartache Medication
22. Luke Bryan - One MargaritaBorn Here Live Here Die Here
23. Scotty McCreery - In BetweenSeasons Change
24. Chris Janson - DoneReal Friends
25. Morgan Wallen - More Than My HometownMore Than My Hometown - Single
26. Travis Denning - After A FewAfter a Few - Single
27. Justin Moore - Why We DrinkLate Nights and Longnecks
28. Florida Georgia Line - I Love My Country6-Pack - EP
29. Ashley McBryde - One Night StandardsNever Will
30. Miranda Lambert - BluebirdWildcard
31. Carly Pearce [+] Lee Brice - I Hope You're Happy NowCarly Pearce
32. Russell Dickerson - Love You Like I Used ToLove You Like I Used To - Single
33. Thomas Rhett [+] Jon Pardi - Beer Can't FixCenter Point Road
34. LoCash - One Big Country SongBrothers
35. Cole Swindell - Love You Too LateAll of It
36. Keith Urban - God Whispered Your NameGod Whispered Your Name - Single
37. Old Dominion - Hotel KeyHappy Endings
38. Kenny Chesney - Here & NowHere and Now
39. Luke Combs - Does To MeWhat You See Is What You Get
40. Morgan Wallen - Chasin' YouIf I Know Me