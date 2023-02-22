13 East Texas Restaurants That Have Closed Their Doors

As You Know The Restaurant Business Is One Of The Most Volatile Industries In America And Unfortunately We've Had A Few Shut Down Over The Last Year In East Texas.

Over the last couple of years here in East Texas, there has been an explosion of "seafood" and "crab" restaurants that have popped up in our area. As I was wondering what inspired this sudden craze for all things "crab" related, it was announced that ANOTHER Tyler seafood spot would be closing its doors.

The Juicy Seafood In Tyler Closed Quietly This Week.

After less than a year in business, The Juicy Seafood Kitchen & Bar at 6421 South Broadway Avenue in Suite 130 has closed. When we pulled up to their location to find out what happened, a note was posted to the door:

According to KETK, the nearest location to East Texas is in Dallas. But I'm quite sure that not a lot of you visited their location here in Tyler or else they wouldn't be closing. Also it doesn't help when you have so many "seafood" spots popping up and closing every few months.

So We Decided To Take A Look At Restaurants That Have Shut Down Over The Last Year in East Texas.

"The Juicy Seafood" makes the 13th restaurant that has shut down over the last year here in East Texas according to our estimates. While a few of these may have been "chains" MOST of these were "locally owned" which is sad because we encourage you to support our local shops over the big chains. But like we said at the start of this article, its a volatile business and one week you could have a packed house and the next you're shutting down. An inconvenient truth.

