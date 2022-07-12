Summer for many families means lots of activities. Those activities could be a simple road trip (probably a short one with the high gas prices), maybe a trip to a water park to cool down or a big and elaborate vacation for the whole family to relax for a week. Some families, however, are not making those plans. They are in a constant state of worry because their child is not home. That's the case for a Longview and a Brownsboro family as their children are two of 23 that have gone missing in just the last three weeks in Texas.

Get our free mobile app

As of this writing, between June 21 and July 8, 2022, 23 children have been reported missing in Texas. Their ages range from 13 to 18 years old. These children are of all ethnicities, from different Texas cities and from different socioeconomic backgrounds.

Tamara Williams is a 16 year old from Longview. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office believes she is a runaway and may still be in the Longview area or in a neighboring town. If you have any information into the whereabouts of Tamara, you are asked to call the Harrison County Sheriff's Office at 903-923-4000.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children loading...

Maylon Couey is a 17 year old from Brownsboro who was last seen on June 29. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says that "she has ties throughout Henderson County up to the Dallas area." Its unclear if they believe she is a runaway or was kidnapped but no matter, the Couey family want to see her return. If you have any information into the whereabouts of Maylon, you are asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at 903-677-6311.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children loading...

Tamara and Maylon are not the only children to go missing in the last three weeks in Texas. They are two of 23 that have been reported missing. Take a look at those children below and visit missingkids.org to find out how you can help.

Between June 21 and July 8, 2022, 23 Kids Went Missing in Texas, Including 2 From East Texas Please help find these missing Texas children.

Be Careful, Y'all, These are the 7 Most Dangerous Lakes in Texas According to AZ Animals there are a few lakes you should probably take off your list to visit, or at the very least be visited with extreme caution. State records reveal that more than 300 people drown in Texas each year.