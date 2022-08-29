Is It True? Only Real Texans Know Where this 2-Story Whataburger is Located

Listen, I'm going to share this because I know this is a safe place and I trust you not to make fun of young me. I've lived in Texas about 23 years now, but before I moved to the Tyler, TX area, I thought Whataburger was a made up restaurant for the movie "8 Seconds."

What? The movie was my first exposure to the delicious fast food joint... And I know I can't be the only one confused by it, right? To the untrained eye the restaurant looks a bit over the top, right?

And I mean, if you didn't grow up around it, surely we can all see how made up sounding "Whataburger" is... plus those iconic orange and white stripes... young, naïve me thought it was a play off of McDonald's. You know like McDowell's in the Eddie Murphy movie "Coming to America."

Anyway, back to Whataburger, which is an absolutely real fast-food joint for anyone reading this who might not know, did you know that there is a two-story Whataburger here in Texas?

If you didn't know, you're being put on blast by TikTok user favo22 who shared a short clip of the two-story Whataburger in Corpus Christi. His text read, "If you're from Texas, you know where this two-story Whataburger is located." The video to date has garnered more than 1.4 million views and over 130,000 likes.

According to My San Antonio "Whataburger by the Bay: a two-story restaurant with a balcony overlooking the yacht clubs and marinas along Corpus Christi Bay. At 6,000 square-feet, it is the largest of the chain's restaurants, which can now be found as far away as Georgia and Kansas."

 

