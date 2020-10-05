2020 Has Been A Hard Year: Ways To Recoup & Rejuvenate This Fall

After what we've all been through this year, I feel it's safe to say we could all use some serious R&R.

This is such busy, happy season into which we are entering. There are so many fun things to look forward to and people to see, purchases to make, decorating to do, etc. However, don't let yourself get so busy that you forget to take care of the one person who is probably primarily charged with bringing so much of these things to fruition. Here's a quick and handy checklist to manage your self-care this season (many of which are also fun, so that's a bonus):

Spend time with people you really, really like. Obviously, there are many parties and get-togethers most likely coming in your immediate future. However, I bet there are about 4-5 people that you love spending time with, who adore you, and always manage to lift your spirits. Don't neglect spending time with these extra-extra loved ones. They will help you stay inspired and relaxed along the way.

Try out a new hobby. If you're anything like me, you probably fantasize the rest of the year about the fun, fall-ish type things you want to do when the weather starts to cool off and things are generally laced with a cozier vibe. This year, take up the knitting you've been hoping to try. Or perhaps you've wanted to experiment more with fall baking. Make a list of what you need and get started.

Write down what you want to let go of by the end of this year. We all have had tiny tragedies and heartbreaks along the way. Or perhaps you have a bad habit or trait you'd like to let go of or at least help grow through. You don't have to wait until January 1 to try and make "all of the changes."

In fact, the simple act of making notes on these will help you to be more aware. Also, writing them down helps you get them out of your head where we are oh-so-likely to be stressed and self-critical. Get them out of your head, on to the paper, and start mindfully beginning the process of learning to let them go.

Practice "hygge." What?! Hygge is a Danish term that basically translates to "a quality of coziness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or well-being." (New Oxford American Dictionary) Pronounced hyoo-guh, here is a helpful list of ways to cultivate it this autumn.

Cook and bake. OK, so some of us aren't natural chefs. That's OK. You don't have to be. The practice of cooking and/or baking can be a very primal way to connect with the season we are in. I also find that just the process of cutting veggies or kneading dough can have a very calming, zen-like effect on my psyche. Same goes for gardening--even on the smallest level. Bonus? You get enjoy those lovely cinnamon-infused aromas wafting through the house. Not to mention--the eating. ;)

What other ways do you like to engage in self-care? Feel free to share with the class in the comment section below.