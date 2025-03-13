(Longview, Texas) - Taxes are a pain. Every year, we get our W-2, take it to a tax preparer or do it ourselves online, and hope we get back some of the money the government stole from us we paid to our wonderful and trustworthy government (I hope you got the sarcasm).

I don't know why but some have not claimed their tax refund, or even filed their taxes, from the 2021 tax year. So the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is giving us a heads up that about $1 billion in tax refunds remain unclaimed. You have about a month to get it done, too.

You're Running Out of Time to Claim Your 2021 Tax Refund

According to the IRS, more than 1.1 million Americans have not filed their taxes or claimed their refund from the year 2021 (KHOU). If you are one of those more than 1.1 million, you have until April 15, 2025 to complete your 2021 taxes or claim your refund.

In Texas, there are more than 100,000 people who have not done this. I know I am not one of those 100,000 because I make sure to get my money back every year.

READ MORE: What Happens to a Texas Lottery Jackpot That Goes Unclaimed?

Learn How to Get Your Unclaimed 2021 Tax Refund

There is about $1 billion in unclaimed tax refunds from 2021. If you haven't filed your 2021 taxes, get your W-2, 1098, 1099 or 5498 form from your current or former employer and get them filed. Otherwise, that possible refund you could receive becomes property of the U.S. Treasury.

Yes, I know what your thinking, "this is a cleverly worded way to get people to file their taxes so they don't audited." You know, you may be right. So take this as a heads up to gather what you need to submit your 2021 taxes by April 15, 2025 to hopefully get back some of your money.

READ MORE: New York is Attacking Texas Over the Name Change of a Meat

Let's Find Out How 15 of Our East Texas Towns Got Their Name Let's take a moment and out how Tyler, Daingerfield, Canton and 12 other East Texas towns got their name. Gallery Credit: Google Maps