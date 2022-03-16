Kane Brown Leads 2022 CMT Music Awards Nominees — See the Full List

The nominees for the 2022 CMT Awards have been announced, and Kane Brown is the most-nominated artist in the annual awards show.

Brown scored four nominations in 2022, including Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year. Artists with three nominations include Kelsea Ballerini and Mickey Guyton, as well as Breland and Cody Johnson, the latter two of whom are first-time nominees in 2022.

CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year is a new category in 2022, recognizing artist performances that originated via CMT Digital, including Brittney Spencer, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Josh Turner and Lainey Wilson competing for the first-ever award.

The first round of nominees for the night's biggest category, Video of the Year, includes Carrie Underwood, who currently stands as the most awarded artist in CMT history with 23 total wins over the years. Her collaboration with Jason Aldean on "If I Didn't Love You" squares off against videos from Brandi Carlile, Cody Johnson, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton.

The top nominees from the first round of voting for Video of the Year will be announced on April 4. Final nominees from the second round of voting will be announced on show day, April 11. Final voting will be determined via social media and announced as the final category during the live broadcast.

The 2022 CMT Music Awards are set to air live from Nashville on Monday, April 11, beginning at 8PM ET. 2022 marks the first time the CMT Music Awards will air on the CBS Television Network, which will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie are set to host the fan-voted awards show, and voting is now open at vote.cmt.com.

2022 CMT Music Awards Nominees:

Video of the Year (Awarded to the artist (male, female, group/duo or collaboration). Top nominees, from the first round of voting, will be announced on April 4. Final nominees, from the second round of voting, will be announced on show day, April 11. Final voting will be determined via social media and announced as the final category during the live show).

Brandi Carlile, “Right on Time”

Cody Johnson, “‘Til You Can't”

Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, “Never Say Never”

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn't Love You”

Kacey Musgraves, “Justified”

Kane Brown, “One Mississippi”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney, “Half of My Hometown”

Luke Combs, “Forever After All”

Maren Morris, “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton, “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert, “If I Was a Cowboy”

Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton, “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)”

Female Video of the Year (Awarded to the artist)

Brandi Carlile, “Right on Time”

Gabby Barrett, “Footprints on the Moon”

Kacey Musgraves, “Justified”

Maren Morris, “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton, “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert, “If I Was a Cowboy”

Tenille Arts, “Back Then, Right Now”

Male Video of the Year (Awarded to the artist)

Cody Johnson, “’Til You Can't”

Eric Church, “Heart on Fire”

Kane Brown, “One Mississippi”

Luke Bryan, “Waves”

Luke Combs, “Forever After All”

Thomas Rhett, “Country Again”

Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Group/Duo Video of the Year (Awarded to the artists)

Brothers Osborne, “I'm Not For Everyone”

Dan + Shay, “Steal My Love”

Maddie & Tae, “Woman You Got”

Old Dominion, “I Was on a Boat That Day”

Parmalee, “Take My Name”

Zac Brown Band, “Same Boat”

Breakthrough Video of the Year (Awarded to the artist (male, female or group/duo)

Breland, “Cross Country”

Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion, “I Can't”

Elvie Shane, “My Boy”

Parker McCollum, “To Be Loved by You”

Priscilla Block, "Just About Over You”

Tenille Arts, “Back Then, Right Now”

Collaborative Video of the Year (Awarded to the artists)

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl”

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking 'Bout You”

Nelly and Florida Georgia Line, “Lil Bit”

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn't Love You”

Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley, “Freedom Was a Highway”

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney, “Half of my Hometown”

CMT Performance of the Year (Musical performance on a television show, series or variety special on CMT; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo)

Brothers Osborne, “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man's Curve Medley (from CMT Campfire Sessions)”

George Strait, “Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone (from CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride)”

H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton, “Hold On (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Kane Brown, “Three Wooden Crosses (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY, “I Quit Drinking (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight and Breland, “Friendship Train (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown and Breland, “Ride Wit Me (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends)”

CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year (Musical performance from a production, series or livestream created for CMT Digital / Social channels; awarded to the artist)

Brittney Spencer, “Sober & Skinny” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Carly Pearce, “Dear Miss Loretta” (from CMT :60 Songs)

Cody Johnson, “Dear Rodeo” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Jon Pardi, “On the Other Hand / Forever and Ever, Amen” (in honor of 2021 CMT Artist of a Lifetime Randy Travis)

Josh Turner LIVE (from CMT KickBack)

Lainey Wilson, “Things a Man Oughta Know” (from the CMT Studio)