27 Years Of Disappointment From The Dallas Cowboys

Get our free mobile app

I'm not mad. Not angry. Not even disappointed that the Dallas Cowboys lost on Sunday to the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 19-12. It was a great defensive game and entertaining to watch. And as a Cowboys fan, I've come to learn that this might just be as good as it gets.

The Dallas Cowboys haven't won the Super Bowl since 1996. Since then, the Cowboys have only won five playoff games. None have been in the NFC Championship Game. In fact, I was lucky that in 2009 my girlfriend and I were able to attend one of the few playoff victories in the modern era when the Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys were blown out the next week by Minnesota 34-3.

On the radio show, I predicted that the Cowboys would lose. Not because I wanted them to, but because I know that for some reason, we Cowboy fans root for a cursed organization. And even though I knew the 49ers were going to win on Sunday, the Cowboys had a shot.

And that's about normal for the Dallas Cowboys and the fans. "They had a shot". "They almost won". "They just came up short". Just about all of us fans will be annoyed the Cowboys for a few days and talk about getting rid of Dak and Zeke, and "why not get rid of Kellen Moore the offensive coordinator too"! If you've seen my Twitter account from last night, you know I'm that guy too. But after a few days the anger or annoyance will go away and we will hope for a better future with better players and hope the defense doesn't crater if/when Dan Quinn takes a Head Coaching job.

Jerry Jones will continue with the same speech he gives every year about improving and wanting to win Super Bowls. And maybe he does, or maybe he is content with having the most valuable sports franchise in the world that has done nothing special since 1996.

I've heard it said many times that if the fans stop going to games and stop buying the gear, maybe things will change. Don't hold your breath. Here's the thing about fans of the Dallas Cowboys. We always think, "maybe next year".

That's the Dallas Cowboys, always leaving the fans wanting more. It's just another year for the Cowboys.

Check Out This Newly Listed Barndominium In Shallowater Escape the city life and enjoy 10 acres of land and your own Barndominium. Barndominiums are the latest trend in rural homes and one just became available.

Check Out This Lakeside Villa Airbnb in Lubbock Now here is a place to relax while your on vacation, here for business, or just need a staycation.