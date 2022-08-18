Everyone who is reading this right now has gotten mad at someone. The reasons for getting mad can be as long as a CVS receipt. Most of those who get mad can handle it simply by lashing out verbally at the person they are mad at. Others will get physical with the person they are mad at. Others may lash out verbally AND get physical. Sometimes this aggression will continue in other ways after the initial incident. That seems to be what happened recently in Marshall, Texas.

So what exactly happened?

Well, to be honest, we don't have any details as to what happened. All we can speculate is that the someone in the video is/was mad at the owner of the red SUV and decided to take out his aggression in a very expensive way...by pouring soda in the gas tank.

It was all Caught on Video

In the creepy video footage captured July 15, 2022, you can see a man walking across the street into the parking lot where the red SUV is. The man's face looks like it is covered by a towel. He's carrying something under his left arm, too.

The man also has a towel in his right hand presumably to not leave fingerprints as he opens the door to the gas tank.

You can hear the opening of the soda bottle in the video.

Finally, the man pours the soda into the gas tank of the SUV.

If you recognize the suspect in this video please contact Marshall PD at 903-935-4575 or Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969.

You can watch the full video of the incident from the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers Facebook page below. I would assume from the opening of the video that the suspect would face a criminal mischief charge because of this. I would think this person would also be responsible for the damage done to the fuel system of this vehicle which I would assume is not cheap.

