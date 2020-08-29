39 Missing Children Found in Two-Week Rescue Operation in Georgia

39 precious lives were saved in a two-week rescue operation in Georgia.

The U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit in conjunction with the agency’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and state and local agencies in Georgia conducted "Operation Not Forgotten", during which victims of child sex trafficking and abuse, as well as children who were considered at high risk of becoming victims, were saved.

Before we get to that story, a few facts about human trafficking here in Texas.

According to the Texas Attorney General's Office, roughly 25 million people are currently enslaved worldwide, and that number could be much higher. The Tx AG estimates there are at least 234,000 victims of labor trafficking in Texas alone, and 79,000 victims of youth and minor sex trafficking in our state at any given time.

If you've been the victim of human trafficking and you're reading this, please don't be afraid to reach out for help. Contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 (TTY 771), or text them at 233733. You can chat with someone at humantraffickinghotline.org/state/texas as well.

The U.S. Department of State's website has a list of indicators of human trafficking we should all watch out for, as well as questions to ask if you suspect human trafficking and resources for victims and people who suspect trafficking has occurred.