5 Reasons I Put My Christmas Tree Up Before Thanksgiving

I’m going to admit it. I’m one of “those” people. I will put up my Christmas tree before Thanksgiving.

Growing up it wasn’t really a family tradition to do so. My parents were pretty much the 'wait till after Thanksgiving' type of family, but once I had my own house and got excited about decorating for the holidays and the tree started appearing earlier and earlier.

There’s something about the Christmas season that just puts me in a better mood. I’m gonna be completely honest and say I actually watched about five Hallmark Christmas movies on Halloween weekend ( sorry Michael Myers). There's just something magical about Christmas.

As we enter into the 2020 Christmas season I think more than ever we need that extra holiday joy a little bit earlier. Let’s face it, this year pretty much been one of the toughest years ever, that alone is reason enough to start celebrating the holiday season early.

Here's a few reasons I'll be decking the halls before Thanksgiving.

The House is Ready for Guests

I have always hosted Thanksgiving for as long as I can remember. When the house is decorated and ready to go I feel like it’s open for entertaining. Sitting there watching the parade on TV on Thanksgiving morning and seeing Santa arrive makes it the official kick off and my house is already ready to go.

I Love The Lights

When the tree is lit at night it just makes the entire room look better. There are times when I just sit with a nice cup of hot chocolate and some Christmas music on and just enjoy the peaceful view of the lights. That little wind down at the end of the day comes in handy.

I'm a Early Shopper & Wrapper

I am already well on my way when it comes to gift buying. When the tree is up I can put the gifts underneath right away and It saves me time searching for a place to stash the goods. Now its, buy, wrap, and under the tree it goes.

Enjoy the Season Longer

They say it seems like the holiday season goes by in the blink of an eye. It’s weeks preparing for a day that seems to fly by in a second. When the tree's up early it gives everyone more time to enjoy the entire season. And let's face it, putting up all the lights and hanging the bulbs takes a ton of time and work. Enjoy the fruits of your labor longer!

I Love Christmas

I just love Christmas. It's that simple. I have been counting down to the season. 2020 has been a bust on so many levels, but on so many other levels it’s been good. So many of my friends have said it gave them more time around the dinner table, and more time to connect as a family again. So why not connect with the family and do some early decorating and baking and enjoy this time...together.

This year more than ever a little early spirit of the holiday season may be just what we need. It definitely couldn't hurt.