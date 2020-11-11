5 Thanksgiving Foods You Can Keep Off My Plate

I know everybody is gassed up about Christmas but can we get to the bird first? I know I sound "bah-humbugish" but I can't convert into Christmas mode until we have Thanksgiving dinner first and even then, I have a few demands.

I'm a very simple person, I don't ask for much for Thanksgiving other than a bowl of gumbo and a moist turkey. But I'm open to try other things, BUT the following items on this list you can keep to yourself, I don't WANT IT. You can agree with me or you can disagree with me, that's fine, but if you invite me over for your Thanksgiving dinner, don't be shocked if I respectfully decline your offers of the following food items: