(KNUE-FM) Granted, it seems crazy to talk about the most expensive dishes served at our Texas restaurants when prices are as high as they are.

Where East Texans Go to Dine Like Celebrities

Nevertheless, it's still fascinating to hear about the most decadent meals to be had here in the Lone Star State--even if most of us won't be indulging for the time being.

Get our free mobile app

Hopefully, one day not too far away, those interested in splurging on a special occasion will know where to go if they feel compelled to dine on the most expensive single meal in Texas.

We had a little trouble nailing this one down. Reason being?

Some sources credit Monarch, located on the 49th floor of The National Building in Dallas, Texas.

Is a $300 Tasting Menu Really Worth It?

According to LoveFood, Monarch offers a $300-per-person tasting menu that includes king crab, lobster spaghetti, Wagyu steak, and caviar.

That seems like a fairly good deal with all of those options.

READ MORE: Disney Announces First New Park in 15 Years! Texans May Already Be Planning Trips

Other sources claim Nuri Steakhouse in Dallas is the most expensive restaurant. If you're unfamiliar with it, Wan Kim, the CEO of Smoothie King, opened it in late summer 2024.

The 9,500-square-foot restaurant, with its silk wallpaper, huge wine cellar, and custom-made chandeliers, certainly ranks up there. At $20 million to build it, let's just say it's no hole-in-the-wall.

The $1,000 Steak in Houston Everyone’s Talking About

wagyu steak canva loading...

But if we're looking at the most expensive single dish in Texas, it would appear that title goes to Mastro's in Houston.

According to the Houston Chronicle, an almost 4-pound Japanese Wagyu ribeye can be ordered at Mastro's for $1,000. That dish still takes the crown for the most expensive single dish.

All of these restaurants would definitely offer an incredible dining experience.

Are there any others you'd recommend for luxurious dining experiences in Texas? Please email me at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

8 Meats That Are Illegal to BBQ in Texas Listen, not that we think you’d ever actually want to throw any of these on the grill—but if you did, know you'd be breaking the law and could face some serious fines or even jail time. Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge