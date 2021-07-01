643-Acre Ranch for Sale in Texas Features Western Town, Lazy River & More

If you have a big family and need some room to stretch your arms, maybe you can take a look at the sprawling Vista Verde Ranch for sale in Medina County, Texas (just west of San Antonio).

The hunting ranch was recently put up for sale and it is one of the most unique properties you will ever see. It sits on about 643 acres and has plenty of great hunting land. But it's the amenities that will get your attention.

This guest retreat features its own private 6-acre western town, a lazy river, and quite a bit more.

Here are some of the highlights of the Vista Verde Ranch:

6-acre unique western town

Boarding house, ranch house, foreman's house

White chapel, saloon, carriage house

Bank with jail cell and café with gourmet kitchen

Lazy river with a fort and hot tub

Horse barn, roping arena and riding arena

Top-of-the-line skeet shooting range

Wells and 1-acre stock tank

The high-fenced ranch also has tons of wildlife on it including Whitetail deer, Axis, Black Buck, turkey, dove, and quail.

All this could be yours for the price of...well, we don't know. The listing realty company did not post the listing price (and I have yet to locate the MLS listing.)

We can all guess that the sticker price is in the millions, we just don't quite know how big of a number is in front of the six zeros.

We can all dream though.

Now, let's dream together and check out a few pictures of the Vista Verde Ranch, located between Hondo and Bandera, Texas.