ETX Brewing Co. Is Hosting a Crawfish Boil This Weekend

It's crawfish season and ETX Brewing Co. is making the most of that this Saturday. They'll only have a few walk-up plates available so you'll want to buy in advance to make sure you don't miss out.

ETX Brewing says their beers appeal to those "looking to enter the craft beer market and equally to those dedicated to the craft beer movement;" and their values are centered around making a positive impact on the community. Those two things come together this weekend in the form of a good ole Texas crawfish boil.

Crawfish season runs from January through July, so it might be peaking right about now. Wide Open Eats says crawfish season depends on the weather, rainfall, and water levels of the swamps and bayous where crawfish live, but the peak usually comes in March, April, and May. Live crawfish are being caught in every swamp and bayou in Louisiana right now, and much of that finds its way to Texas.

ETX Brewing Co. will host a crawfish boil on Saturday, April 24th from 2 to 6 pm, and tickets are $25. The live music and atmosphere will be free, but they want you to pre-buy tickets for the food on Eventbrite so you don't miss out on the plates. They'll have a few available that day, but they need to plan so they want you to pre-order.

ETX Brewing Co. is a family-owned Microbrewery just off the Square in Downtown, Tyler. Take an Uber or LYFT if you need to, and if you're not in the mood for crawfish you'll still be able to grab some Cheese Curds or a Cowboy Burger while you're soaking up some live music. And sunshine. Have a great weekend!