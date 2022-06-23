8 Months Into His Stay, Hunter Wants To Leave Pets Fur People

Get our free mobile app

Hunter feels as if it's finally his time to get a new fur-ever family. A family with a big backyard or field so he can run and play in!

This two-year-old terrier/Australian Cattle dog mix is currently available for adoption for the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. He's got a little more growing to do, right now he weighs about fifty pounds and is pretty active. In addition to being active, Hunter enjoys chasing livestock, so if you have livestock he likes to engage them and do his cattle dog thing. Gayle Helms, executive director of Pets Fur People also feels like Hunter should be the only pet in the house.

Hunter has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Seeing how he's a young guy still and has some excess energy to burn off, Hunter would thrive as a member of an active family. Hunter will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash, and a certificate for half-price basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Hunter call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm - closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow Pets Fur People on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

