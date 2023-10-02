Looking For A Puppy To Adopt? Meet 4-month-old Colby In Tyler, Texas

Get our free mobile app

Puppies are joyful, playful, full of energy, fun, and can be a lot of work too! If you're up for the challenge then Pets Fur People in Tyler, Texas has the perfect puppy for you. Colby is waiting to be adopted and to become a member of your family and perhaps your very best friend.

Colby was born as part of a huge litter of puppies and was surrendered to Pets Fur People for placement. Gayle Helms, Pets Fur People's executive director says this 4-month-old retriever pup has a heart full of love and it shows because his tail never stops wagging. He has boundless energy right now, is a bundle of joy, and has a cheerful spirit about him.

With any puppy, there is going to be a learning curve and some training to do too, but he's a quick learner and thrives on interactive play that stimulates his mind and body. In his playful stage, Colby enjoys playing fetch, tug-of-war, and running around like any other pup his age!

Colby is going to be adopted quickly - don't wait!

Colby will go home with a starter kit of food, a big fluffy dog bed, a collar and leash and a certificate for half-price basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Colby call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before arranging a meet and greet. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm - closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow Pets Fur People on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

