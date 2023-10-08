Dax Is Accustomed To Apartment Living And Is A Big Couch Potato

Get our free mobile app

Dax has led the life of an apartment dog. He's now looking for a new family to call his own and hopes they have a backyard for him to run and play in.

Dax was surrendered to Pets Fur People in Tyler, Texas because his owners were going through a divorce and apparently neither one of them had the time to care for this 7-year-old guy. They were the only people he knew and they abandoned him at the shelter.

Dax is a Catahoula and Plotthound mix. He weighs about 80 pounds and is a pretty docile and calm guy. He's lived in an apartment for more than 6 years and he's pretty smart too. He has been house-trained and knows some basic commands.

Pets Fur People's executive director Gayle Helms says Dax is a "sweet guy [who] plays well with children, knows some basic commands, and likes to ride in the car." He's apparently a big couch potato too.

He will go home with a starter kit of food, a big fluffy dog bed, a collar and leash, and a certificate for half-price basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Dax call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before arranging a meet and greet. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm - closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow Pets Fur People on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

