Russell Is Highly Intelligent, Loves Kids, And Is Adoptable Today

When it comes to adding a four-legged friend to the family in Tyler, Texas, you need one who is very intelligent, a quick learner, energetic, likes kids and other dogs, and one who's handsome too.

The Humane Society's Pets Fur People is the perfect candidate for your family.

Meet Russell, a two-year-old mixed-breed guy who is currently available for adoption. Russell has spent most of his life in a kennel and he's just looking for a place to call his own. One with a backyard where he can run and play with kids and other dogs.

Gayle Helms, Pets Fur People's executive director says that Russell is intelligent and quick at learning the rules of the house. He's pretty smart, so with a little patience, practice, and repetition, you could get him trained to do nearly anything.

He will go home with a starter kit of food, a big fluffy dog bed, a collar and leash and a certificate for half-price basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Russell call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before arranging a meet and greet. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm - closed for lunch 1-2 pm.

The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow Pets Fur People on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

