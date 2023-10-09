Nala Has Ears That Are Always At Attention And Hears Everything

Get our free mobile app

One of the first things you'll notice about 10-month-old Nala is her big pointy ears. They seem to be at alert at all times listening to everything.

Nala is available for adoption at Pets Fur People in Tyler, Texas. She is considered a Carolina dog, also known as a yellow dog. While most dogs of this type are a bit wary of strangers, Nala seems to enjoy children and the companionship of other dogs and cats too!

Nala is about 35 pounds and once she gets to know you she'll be incredibly loyal and form a bond with you quickly. Nala has been cared for by Pets Fur People since mid-June and this 10-month-old pup needs love and companionship that comes from a fur-ever family.

She will go home with a starter kit of food, a big fluffy dog bed, a collar and leash and a certificate for half-price basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Nala call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before arranging a meet and greet. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm - closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow Pets Fur People on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

