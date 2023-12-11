With The Name Pierre, You Know He’s A Lover

Get our free mobile app

With the name Pierre, you'd think he would be from the romantic city of Paris, France, unfortunately, that is not the case. Pierre is from East Texas and he's looking for someone or a family to adopt him today.

Although he's not from France, Pierre is a lover and loves to give cuddles and puppy kisses to whomever he meets. This 4-year-old Miniature Pincher mix can be adopted today at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler, Texas.

He weighs about 16 pounds and will need a backyard with a fence to run and play in. Pets Fur People's executive director Gayle Helms says Pierre would fit right into a household with older children because of his energy level.

Pierre will go home with a starter kit of food, a big fluffy dog bed, a collar and leash, and a certificate for for half-price basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Pierre call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before arranging a meet and greet. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm - closed for lunch 1-2 pm.

The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow Pets Fur People on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

