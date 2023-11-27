Gigi Wants The Best Gift For Christmas This Year – Adoption

Get our free mobile app

Gift giving time has arrived in East Texas. You could give this young girl the gift of being her fur-ever family this year when you adopt her from Pets Fur People in Tyler and then she'll be a gift to your family for life.

When you adopt sweet 6-month-old Gigi just know that she'll be there with you for life. Seeing how she is a bit young, there will be some training and growing pains that will need to take place too, but be patient with her as she's learning.

Gigi was part of a family of nine that was dropped off at the front door of Pets Fur People. She has since been well taken care of and is growing too. Gayle Helms, Pets Fur People's executive director believes Gigi will grow to be about fifty pounds.

Gigi is a mixed breed puppy who appears to be intelligent and loves other dogs and children too. She will go home with a starter kit of food, a big fluffy dog bed, a collar and leash and a certificate for half-price basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Gigi call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before arranging a meet and greet. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm - closed for lunch 1-2 pm.

The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow Pets Fur People on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

