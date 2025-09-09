(Mabank, Texas) - Currently in Texas, there are eight men that Texas DPS is looking for. These men are on the run from police, constantly ducking every time they hear a siren. That doesn't sound like a fun life at all.

I'm sure they're wondering, too, if their buddy will get greedy and turn them in for the reward money. Texas law enforcement is looking for them to bring them back to jail. This list includes a Mabank man wanted for sexual assault of a child.

The Most Wanted Men in Texas

You can see the list of the most wanted fugitives in Texas at dps.texas.gov. There's several lists, actually, to check out. There's the Top 10 Most Wanted, Top 10 Sex Offenders, Top 10 Criminal Illegal Immigrants and a large list of other most wanted fugitives.

Their pictures are provided so we can spot them in a crowd. There is a rundown of their past crimes and what they are currently wanted for. There is also the reward for information leading to an arrest that can range from $3,000 all the way up to $7,500.

A Man with Mabank Ties is Wanted

Stephen Joseph Vess of Mabank is wanted for sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography. From the description on the DPS website, it seems Vess has been on the run since 2014. Look at his picture below and if you have any information, contact authorities immediately.

These fugitives should be considered Armed and Dangerous! Never try to apprehend a fugitive yourself.

If you have any information that could lead to the arrest of these Texas fugitives, call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). You can also submit any information through the Texas 10 Most Wanted WEBSITE, Texas 10 Most Wanted FACEBOOK PAGE or the Texas DPS mobile app (Android, iPhone). Your information will remain anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for the reward.

