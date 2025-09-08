(Austin, Texas) - If you have property that needs to be reclaimed in Texas, it has been a bit of struggle to get that done. Because of that struggle, Texas lawmakers sat down and ironed out a bill to make that process easier. It's a win-win for Texas residents who've had items stolen, for example.

As with any law, there are some caveats. This, of course, makes it harder for another thief to come in and steal your stuff again. Let's go over how the law works and how it's easier for you to find, and claim, your seized property.

New Texas Law Went into Effect September 1

House Bill 1261 was signed into law earlier this year (KHOU). In that law, it makes it easier for anyone who had property seized by law enforcement to find and claim that property. How the property was seized is not specified. I can only assume that maybe it was stolen, then recovered, by law enforcement. That property is now in holding for you to pick up.

There are a few exceptions to the what can be claimed. Whiskey, wine or malt beverages cannot be claimed. You also only have 90 days to claim the property once its been posted online. If not claimed in that 90 day period, it will be thrown away or sold.

Where to Find and Claim Your Seized Property

The easiest way is to go to claimittexas.gov. There you can search by your name and make a claim. You will need some kind of proof of ownership to get the property back. You can also contact your local authorities as they will most likely have a website of their own for you to claim your property.

READ MORE: Bring These 8 Items Through any Texas Airport Security and You Could Go to Jail

READ MORE: The Hidden Phone Number on the Back of Your Driver's License

The 7 New Texas Lottery Scratch Offs to Play in September (Accurate as of September 3, 2025) The Texas Lottery will introduce 7 new scratch off tickets to play this month. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media